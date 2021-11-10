Blockchain Intelligence Group is First Analytics and Monitoring Company to Support Syscoin, Future-Proof Payments, Tokens, NFT and Asset Transfers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) ( CSE: BIGG , OTC: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group , a global cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company, announces it is the first blockchain analytics service to fully integrate Syscoin – a third generation blockchain – into its ecosystem. Syscoin is developed by Blockchain Foundry Inc. (blockchainfoundry.com) (“BCF”) (CSE:BCFN).



Syscoin, a proof-of-work blockchain with a hashrate second only to Bitcoin, is a trustless computing platform combining both Ethereum and Bitcoin protocol into one ideal system that will power tomorrow's innovative distributed applications. The Syscoin network can be thought of as a modular design compared to other smart chains that are monolithic in nature, as Syscoin takes advantage of zero-knowledge-proofs within a rollup-centric roadmap to help scale infinitely in a decentralized manner yet still retain the security of Bitcoin.

“By joining the BitRank Verified ecosystem, we are able to offer compliance and a regulatory framework to Syscoin customers for the first time on a public ledger that brings the same benefits as traditional financial services,” said Syscoin Foundation president and BCF Chief Technology Officer, Jagdeep Sidhu. “These benefits will integrate seamlessly for users all while they hold their tokens in their own digital wallets.”

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s BitRank Verified ® solution gives banks and businesses confidence in risk-mitigation and regulatory compliance through real-time transaction monitoring and risk scoring to quickly clear low-risk transactions and investigate high-risk ones. BitRank Verified® enables Syscoin to deliver more interoperability advancements and extend these capabilities to any blockchain that utilizes Zero-Knowledge Proofs.

“Interoperability is the future of blockchain, and as more organizations seek out the benefits of crypto, our solutions are their north star for securing and legitimizing the future of finance,” said president at Blockchain Intelligence Group, Lance Morginn. “Integrating Syscoin is a proof point to the vision we share with our partners: building the future of cryptocurrency’s global adoption and utility.”

This announcement further solidifies Blockchain Intelligence Group’s position as a global leader in blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions and highlights Blockchain Intelligence Group’s market growth, which included a partnership with XinFin’s XDC Network and Blockchain Foundry, Inc. in Q2 2021.

Learn more about Blockchain Intelligence Group and BitRank Verified® at www.blockchaingroup.io

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

