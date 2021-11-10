Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Surpass US$ 11,185.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,517.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market:

Key players operating in the global acute ischemic stroke market are focusing on the launch and approval of novel products for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), which is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market players to launch their novel products in the market. For instance, in November 2020, AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, announced that its product Brilinta (an oral, reversible, direct-acting P2Y12 receptor antagonist) got approval in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the risk of stroke, a leading global cause of disability and death, in patients with acute ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA).

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition and agreements, in order to expand their product portfolio and presence in the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market. For instance, in 2019, Biogen (a company that discovers, develops, and delivers innovative therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases) signed an exclusive option agreement with TMS Co., Ltd. (a clinical stage biotechnology company) to acquire TMS-007 and backup compounds. TMS-007 is a plasminogen activator with a novel mechanism of action associated with the breakdown of blood clots for people who have had an acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4483

Key Market Takeaways:

The global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to the new product launches by key players in the global market. For instance, Medtronic plc., (an American-Irish registered medical device company) announced the launch of its Solitaire (TM) X revascularization device in the U.S. used for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. The Solitaire X device mechanically removes blood clots from blocked vessels in the brain to restore blood flow in patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke with occlusion of large vessels.

Among regions, North America dominates the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market, due to the advent of genomic medicine, and a strong product pipeline in the region. Moreover the U.S. and Canada are the key markets for acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, SanBio and Athersys Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4483

Market Segmentation:

Global Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market, By Therapeutics:

Tissue Plasminogen Activator Anticoagulant Antiplatelet Antihypertensive



Global Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Neurovascular Devices Market , by Device Type (Embolization Coils (Platinum Coils, Coated Platinum Coils, and Liquid Embolic Coils), Neurovascular Stents (Carotid Artery Stents and Flow Diversion Stents), Neurothrombectomy Devices (Clot Retrievers, Aspiration/ Suction Devices, and Vascular Snares), Embolic Protection Devices (Distal Filter Devices and Balloon Occlusion Devices), and Neurovascular Supporting Devices (Microcatheters and Microguidewires)), by Therapeutic Application (Cerebral Aneurysms, Ischemic Stroke, Cerebral Artery Stenosis, Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs) and AV Fistulas, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Ticagrelor Market , by Strength (60 mg, and 90 mg), by Indication (Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Ischemic Stroke), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.