AGM Statement

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 November 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 202199.88%0.12%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 202198.60%1.40%
3To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company99.27%0.73%
4To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company99.22%0.78%
5To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company98.98%1.02%
6To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company99.74%0.26%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company94.11%5.89%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.89%1.11%
9Continuation as a venture capital trust99.53%0.47%
10Amendment of Article 131 in the Articles of Association99.52%0.48%
11Authority to allot shares98.68%1.32%
12Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.88%3.12%
13Authority to purchase own shares97.31%2.69%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 and 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10, 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

10 November 2021

