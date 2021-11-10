CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 November 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021
|99.88%
|0.12%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2021
|98.60%
|1.40%
|3
|To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company
|99.27%
|0.73%
|4
|To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company
|99.22%
|0.78%
|5
|To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company
|98.98%
|1.02%
|6
|To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company
|99.74%
|0.26%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|94.11%
|5.89%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.89%
|1.11%
|9
|Continuation as a venture capital trust
|99.53%
|0.47%
|10
|Amendment of Article 131 in the Articles of Association
|99.52%
|0.48%
|11
|Authority to allot shares
|98.68%
|1.32%
|12
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.88%
|3.12%
|13
|Authority to purchase own shares
|97.31%
|2.69%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 and 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10, 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.
10 November 2021
