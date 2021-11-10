CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

At an Annual General Meeting of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 November 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 99.88% 0.12% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2021 98.60% 1.40% 3 To re-elect Penny Freer as a Director of the Company 99.27% 0.73% 4 To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company 99.22% 0.78% 5 To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company 98.98% 1.02% 6 To elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company 99.74% 0.26% 7 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 94.11% 5.89% 8 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 98.89% 1.11% 9 Continuation as a venture capital trust 99.53% 0.47% 10 Amendment of Article 131 in the Articles of Association 99.52% 0.48% 11 Authority to allot shares 98.68% 1.32% 12 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.88% 3.12% 13 Authority to purchase own shares 97.31% 2.69%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 and 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10, 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

10 November 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850