HFMA Recognizes All Frontline Healthcare Workers for Contributions to Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a symbolic expression of deep appreciation, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) presented its highest achievement award to America’s frontline healthcare workers during HFMA’s annual conference in Minneapolis. The award was accepted by a team from Allina Health, including President and COO Lisa Shannon; Vice President System Finance Operations Nicholas Mendyka; Director, Supply Chain Operations Sarah Charai; Manager, Health Equity and Inclusion Vivian Anugwom; and Clara Zamorano, M.D., Critical Care Intensivist at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, on behalf of their colleagues across the nation.



In its unanimous and unprecedented decision to honor a group of this size, the HFMA Board seeks to recognize the sacrifices made by frontline healthcare workers and their families over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recipient group comprises a wide range of healthcare team members, including physicians, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, bedside nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, dietitians, environmental services personnel, and many more.

HFMA salutes frontline healthcare workers for providing essential health services at risk to their own health and appreciates the countless sacrifices workers and their families have made.

“Over the past 18 months, our nation’s healthcare workforce has been challenged as never before,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The pandemic has been difficult for everyone in the healthcare community, including those in finance who work behind the scenes. But we understand that our frontline colleagues are fighting a different battle. No tribute can fully convey our gratitude and appreciation for the lifesaving work they do every day.”

Established in 1964, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award recognizes individuals who make significant, positive contributions to the profession of healthcare finance or the financing of healthcare services.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

(630) 386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org