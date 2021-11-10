Kuleana Named TIME Magazine’s 2021 Best Inventions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kuleana , a plant-based food company that is reimagining seafood, is named as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021. Kuleana is an SF-based young gun leading the next frontier of food, and taking food science below sea level. Since its founding in 2019, Kuleana has quickly become the frontrunner in the alternative seafood space. Kuleana debuted its plant-based, sushi-grade tuna spring of this year, and it has since been adopted by cult-favorite grocers and restaurant groups alike, including Erewhon Markets and Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Kuleana Tuna has taste, texture, and nutritional density akin to its traditional counterpart -- including omega-3 DHA, iron, and vitamin B12 -- but it skips the mercury, microplastics, and planetary strain.



For 2021’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. It then evaluated the nominations on originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition and impact. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun.

“As a bold innovator in the space of alt-seafood, we’re honored to be included in TIME’s thoughtfully researched list, joining past awardees like Allbirds and Impossible,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Kuleana, along with food technologist and co-founder Sònia Hurtado. “We are on a mission to sustainably and satisfyingly feed the world’s next billion. This coming year, we will continue to grow the channels through which consumers can access plant-based seafood. We are only as successful in our mission as we are in getting Kuleana Tuna onto plates and into fridges across the world.”

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2021

Learn more about the methodology here: https://time.com/6113028/how-we-chose-best-inventions-2021/

ABOUT KULEANA

Kuleana is creating the next generation of seafood powered by plants and biotechnology. The products are uncompromising in terms of taste, texture, and mouth-feel, and have a robust nutritional profile high in omega-3 DHA, iron, and vitamin B12. Kuleana’s first product, Kuleana Raw Tuna, is available at all Blue Sushi Sake Grill restaurants, select Poké Bar restaurants across the nation, and Los Angeles area Erewhon Markets. Kuleana is based in San Francisco and backed by Y-Combinator, Astanor Ventures, Cruise Automation founder Kyle Vogt, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For more information, email info@kuleana.co or visit https://www.kuleana.co/ .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Debbie Koke

debbie.koke@orcapr.com

Martin Stein

martin.stein@orcapr.com