Cricut, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We’re pleased with our third quarter results, building on our long history of consistent revenue growth. We continued to bring users onto the platform, invest in new products, and improve the user experience,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut. “With continued healthy engagement on the platform, this means the two million additional users that we acquired in the last 12 months are making and sharing projects, and fueling our community. We’ll continue to invest in our users and the Cricut experience to drive further long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $260.1 million, up 24.4% over Q3 2020

Connected machine revenue was $102.5 million, up 35.7% over Q3 2020

Subscriptions revenue was $53.3 million, up 70.8% over Q3 2020

Accessories and materials revenue was $104.3 million, up 2.0% over Q3 2020

Gross margin was 39.2%, down from 42.8% in Q3 2020

Net income was $30.0 million, down 33.6% over Q3 2020, and was 11.5% of revenue, compared to $45.2 million, or 21.6% of revenue in Q3 2020

Diluted earnings per share was $0.13

EBITDA, was $42.7 million, or 16.4% of revenue, compared to $61.0 million, or 29.2% of revenue in Q3 2020, and included $8.1 million of stock-based compensation expense

International revenue grew 109.7% over Q3 2020 and was 12.0% of total revenue, up from 7.1% of total revenue in Q3 2020



EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

“Our third quarter’s performance was driven by strong fundamentals in the business, a diversified revenue stream and our powerful community of users. The growth we’ve seen in revenue, users and engagement over the last two years fuels our monetization flywheel over the coming years,” said Marty Petersen, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. “Earlier this year, we took proactive measures to help mitigate expected supply chain risks. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong inventory position and expect to carry higher onshore inventory levels into 2022.”

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Grew total users on the platform to over 5.7 million, up 55.7% year over year. Over two million of these users were acquired in the last 12 months.

Added approximately 900,000 engaged users to the platform, an increase of 37.4% over Q3 2020.

Launched new software features and improved user experiences to help drive user engagement in our cloud-based software. For example, Design Space now includes a Restore Brush feature that enables users to easily correct mistakes without needing to start from scratch, selectively restoring any part of an image that may have been accidentally removed.

Continued to improve our subscription service, Cricut Access, adding over 25,000 new images, focused on international markets, new genres, and new content types for different use cases. We now have over 200,000 images available. We also added new functionality exclusive to subscribers, a time saving Automatic Background Removal tool.

Extended our international rollout, entering the Middle East and Hong Kong markets in the third quarter. We also launched a direct-to-consumer ecommerce site in Ireland, France, and Germany, while continuing to diversify retail relationships in the UK, Australia, and France. Additionally, we expanded our worldwide retailer footprint in newer markets such as Germany, the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, and Singapore.

Entered Q4 with a strong inventory position for servicing holiday demand in Connected Machines and Accessories and Materials products. To proactively manage future supply chain challenges, we also accelerated the purchase of certain key components, including microchips, and positioned onshore inventory to mitigate shipping delays.

We delivered an EBITDA margin of 16.4%, while at the same time significantly increasing investments for future growth in the business. Cricut has been EBITDA positive since 2014 and Q3 2021 marks the eleventh consecutive quarter of delivering positive GAAP net income.



Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





As of September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Users (in thousands) 5,732 3,681 Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days 56 % 63 % Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 1,814 1,164





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Subscription ARPU $ 9.60 $ 8.97 Accessories and Materials ARPU $ 18.79 $ 29.41 EBITDA (in millions) $ 42.7 $ 61.0

EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines— the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Glossary of Terms

Users: We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Engaged Users: We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days.

Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days: We define the Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days (Engaged Users) as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.

Paid Subscribers: We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Subscription ARPU: We define Subscription ARPU as Subscriptions revenue divided by average users in a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU: We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average users in a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Connected machines $ 102,454 $ 75,523 $ 390,100 $ 245,799 Subscriptions 53,303 31,206 150,115 74,414 Accessories and materials 104,329 102,276 378,186 267,851 Total revenue 260,086 209,005 918,401 588,064 Cost of revenue: Connected machines 87,649 58,525 323,558 205,645 Subscriptions 5,934 2,998 15,517 8,961 Accessories and materials 64,440 57,932 226,698 165,833 Total cost of revenue 158,023 119,455 565,773 380,439 Gross profit 102,063 89,550 352,628 207,625 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,531 9,977 56,835 27,784 Sales and marketing 30,293 13,660 90,812 39,544 General and administrative 13,491 8,195 38,417 19,368 Total operating expenses 64,315 31,832 186,064 86,696 Income from operations 37,748 57,718 166,564 120,929 Other income (expense), net 24 (302 ) 9 (1,244 ) Income before provision for income taxes 37,772 57,416 166,573 119,685 Provision for income taxes 7,767 12,205 38,024 26,555 Net income $ 30,005 $ 45,211 $ 128,549 $ 93,130 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (16 ) (112 ) (25 ) (47 ) Comprehensive income 29,989 45,099 128,524 93,083 Net income $ 30,005 $ 45,211 $ 128,549 $ 93,130 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.62 $ 0.45 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.59 $ 0.45 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 208,988,168 208,116,104 208,169,736 208,116,104 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 224,331,039 208,116,104 218,491,114 208,116,104

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of September 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,003 $ 122,215 Accounts receivable, net 143,121 162,931 Inventories 524,576 248,745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,476 4,916 Total current assets 922,176 538,807 Property and equipment, net 52,672 33,441 Intangible assets, net 1,710 2,280 Deferred tax assets 3,119 3,119 Other assets 927 3,753 Total assets $ 980,604 $ 581,400 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 251,124 $ 251,658 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,771 71,324 Deferred revenue, current portion 25,681 23,518 Total current liabilities 318,576 346,500 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,160 2,758 Other non-current liabilities 4,650 3,217 Total liabilities 327,386 352,475 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021. No shares issued, authorized or outstanding as of December 31, 2020. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021, 222,179,221 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021; 257,058,262 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, 208,116,104 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 222 208 Additional paid-in capital 708,496 412,741 Accumulated deficit (55,484 ) (184,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16 ) 9 Total stockholders’ equity 653,218 228,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 980,604 $ 581,400

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 128,549 93,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 13,365 10,136 Stock-based compensation 27,941 4,961 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2 ) — Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,283 2,186 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,231 469 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,579 (41,374 ) Inventories (276,223 ) 4,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25,578 ) (1,036 ) Other assets 675 (637 ) Accounts payable (1,603 ) 96,434 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities (24,574 ) 13,244 Deferred revenue 3,564 5,324 Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities (131,793 ) 187,403 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal use software (28,339 ) (16,883 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by investing activities (28,339 ) (16,883 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from capital contributions 200 1,087 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of offering costs 262,007 — Repurchase of compensatory units (170 ) (3,038 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 108 — Tax withholding on stock-based awards (107 ) — Payments on term loan — (22,917 ) Drawdowns on revolving loan — 228,269 Payments on revolving loan — (260,862 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (795 ) Cash dividend — (51,202 ) Other financing activities, net (48 ) (169 ) Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities 261,990 (109,627 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents (70 ) (39 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 101,788 60,854 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 122,215 6,653 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 224,003 67,507 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest 14 1,305 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 66,868 25,091 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,910 788 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 344 — Stock-based compensation capitalized for software development costs 1,149 181 Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities — 500 Reclassification of liability awards to equity upon modification 10,784 —

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude: interest expense, net; income taxes; and depreciation and amortization expense. Stock-based compensation is included in our EBITDA calculation. EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

We use EBITDA and EBITDA Margin as a measure of operating in our business. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our results of operations for the following reasons:

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and income taxes that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing and the method by which assets were acquired;

Our management uses EBITDA and EBITDA Margin in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core results of operations and the effectiveness of our business strategy and in evaluating our financial performance; and

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin provide consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core results of operations and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.



Our use of EBITDA and EBITDA Margin has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are, or may in the future be, as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect the portion of software development costs that we capitalize under GAAP, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our investment in new products;

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect: (i) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs, (ii) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us or (iii) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us.



Because of these limitations, we believe EBITDA and EBITDA Margin should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income and EBITDA Margin to net income margin, the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 30,005 $ 45,211 $ 128,549 $ 93,130 Net income margin 11.5

% 21.6 % 14.0 % 15.8 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Depreciation and amortization expense $ 4,976 $ 3,431 $ 13,152 $ 10,097 Interest expense, net $ (22 ) $ 140 $ 133 $ 1,081 Corporate income tax expense $ 7,767 $ 12,205 $ 38,024 $ 26,555 EBITDA $ 42,726 $ 60,987 $ 179,858 $ 130,863 EBITDA margin 16.4 % 29.2 % 19.6 % 22.3 %

Note: EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense of $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. EBITDA includes $19.7 million in recurring stock-based compensation expense and $8.2 million in one-time expenses related to the corporate reorganization associated with the IPO in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $5.0 million in stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.