Cricut® Launches Latest Machines in EasyPress® Family: Introducing Cricut EasyPress® SE





SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has introduced the next evolution of its heat press line, the Cricut EasyPress® SE, announced on Feb. 6, 2026. Designed to remove common pain points from the heat transfer process, Cricut EasyPress SE delivers a simplified, friction-free pressing experience while maintaining the quality and reliability that makers have come to expect from the Cricut brand.

Trusted Performance and Versatility

Engineered for consistent, long-lasting results, Cricut EasyPress SE provides professional-quality heat transfers without the complexity or size of an industrial press. It supports a wide range of materials, including iron-on (HTV), Infusible Ink™, sublimation, and DTF (direct-to-film), helping users achieve durable personalization that holds up over time.

Consistent with the rest of the Cricut EasyPress family, Cricut EasyPress SE includes an insulated safety base to protect work surfaces and an auto-off feature for added peace of mind. Its ceramic-coated heat plate delivers dry, edge-to-edge heat and reaches controlled and precise adjustable temperatures of up to 400°F. Plus, the unique, user-friendly Cricut Heat Guide provides precise time and temperature settings with step-by-step pressing instructions for nearly any base material and heat transfer type, allowing users to make with confidence.

Sizing Options

The Cricut EasyPress SE will be available in two sizes: 9x9 inches and 12x10 inches. The 9x9 model is the ideal standard size for T-shirts, tote bags, youth apparel, home decor and more, while the 12x10 size is perfect for larger T-shirts, sweatshirts, blankets, pillows, and projects that require bigger transfers. Both models are designed to be lightweight, portable, and easy to store, fitting neatly into any creative space.

Pricing and Availability

Cricut EasyPress SE will be available beginning February 6, 2026, in the U.S. and Canada at Cricut.com and Michaels, with global availability to follow. Bundle options are also available for purchase on cricut.com with both sizes of Cricut EasyPress SE.

Cricut EasyPress SE 12x10 will be available in three colors: Raspberry, Slate Blue, and Daybreak, with Daybreak offered exclusively at Walmart. The 9x9 model will be available in Raspberry, Taupe, and Daybreak, with Daybreak exclusive to Walmart.

Prices:

Cricut EasyPress SE 9x9: $99 USD

Cricut EasyPress SE 12x10: $119 USD

For more information, visit www.cricut.com

*Product contents and colors vary by bundle; not available in all regions or all retailers.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy® family — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

