Tactile Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, November 18. There will be no formal presentation to investors.



The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat, which will be available on demand beginning on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will also participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, December 1.



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.