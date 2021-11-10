Wesdome Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces third quarter (“Q3 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Achievements for Q3 include:

Eagle River Complex production of 23,833 ounces Au and YTD production of 76,773 ounces Au sets up well for achieving mid to high end of 2021 guidance (92,000 ounces Au – 105,000 ounces Au)

Kiena pre commercial production of 5,511 ounces ramping up as planned. Good progress made on Tailings Management Facility enhancements, Paste Fill Plant construction, and mobile equipment procurement advancing this asset towards commercial production status

The company remains well funded with $69.5 M of cash on hand which allows for organically funding the Kiena restart and aggressive company wide exploration program

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During the quarter, the Company completed a significant milestone with the successful restart of the Kiena mill, the commencement of underground mining, and the increase in mine construction activities associated with the mine restart. The restart at Kiena has been entirely internally funded, with no debt or dilution to the Company. We produced 5,511 pre-commercial production ounces, and expect 2021’s total production from the asset to be within guidance range of 15,000 – 25,000 ounces. As expected, due to initial start up focused on the lower grade S50 zone, located closest to existing development, Kiena cash costs of $1,844 (US$1,463 per ounce) and AISC of $1,891 (US$1,501) per ounce, are not reflective of the asset long term. We expect to be in full commercial production at this asset in Q2 2022. As we continue to ramp up our production, we continue to expect costs to trend downward.

At Eagle, cash costs of $987 (US$783) per ounce and AISC of $1,451 (US$1,152) per ounce were within our guidance range. Operating cash flows were $33.9 million or $0.24 per, and cash margin was $35.3 million. Free cash outflow of $9.1 million was incurred, net of an investment of a $41.1 million investment into the operations, including $27.5 million at Kiena. Year to date, production at Eagle River of 76,773 ounces, leaves us very well positioned to meet the mid to high point of our guidance range of 92,000 ounces – 105,000 ounces.

With the higher costs realized in Q3 from the Kiena start up, year to date combined cash costs of $983 (US$785) per ounce and AISC cost of $1,406 ($US1,123) are slightly above our US cost guidance range of $900 - $1,000 (US$680 - $770) per ounce for cash costs and $1,300 - $1,450 (US$980 - $1090) per ounce AISC. The Kiena costs are pre-commercial production and we expect to achieve full year production guidance. We expect reductions in unit costs as Kiena comes progresses towards commercial production, expected mid next year.

Q3 2021 was a very successful quarter in terms of achieving our stated corporate goals. We now are on the path to having our second operating high-grade underground gold mine, de-risking the Company’s single asset producer status, and bringing us that much closer to our objective of becoming Canada’s next intermediate gold producer.”

The Company also announces today the resignation of Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer, effective January 15, 2022. Marc will be pursuing another opportunity in a more senior role, a natural progression in his career trajectory. We wish to sincerely thank him for his extensive contributions to the Company, and his key role in the reopening of the Kiena mine, and wish him all the best in his new endeavour.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2021 results include:

Gold production of 29,344 ounces, which includes 5,511 Kiena pre-commercial ounces, is a 47% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2020: 20,008 ounces): Eagle River Underground 56,003 tonnes at a head grade of 13.4 grams per tonne for 23,621 ounces produced, 22% increase over the previous year (Q3 2020: 19,319 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 3,727 tonnes at a head grade of 2.3 g/t Au for 212 ounces produced (Q3 2020: 689 ounces). Kiena 30,470 tonnes at a head grade of 5.8 grams per tonne for 5,511 pre-commercial ounces produced.

Revenue of $67.5 million, a 23% increase over the previous year (Q3 2020: $55.0 million).

Ounces sold were 30,000 at an average sales price of $2,249/oz (Q3 2020: 21,700 ounces at an average price of $2,532/oz).

Cash margin 1 of $35.3 million, a 10.0% increase over Q3 2020 (Q3 2020 - $32.1 million).

of $35.3 million, a 10.0% increase over Q3 2020 (Q3 2020 - $32.1 million). Operating cash flows increased by 33% to $33.9 million or $0.24 per share 1 as compared to $25.6 million or $0.18 per share for the same period in 2020.

as compared to $25.6 million or $0.18 per share for the same period in 2020. Free cash outflow of $9.1 million, net of an investment of $27.5 million in Kiena, or ($0.06) per share 1 (Q3 2020: free cash flow of $3.3 million or $0.02 per share).

(Q3 2020: free cash flow of $3.3 million or $0.02 per share). Net income of $15.3 million or $0.11 per share (Q3 2020: $14.6 million or $0.10 per share) and Net income (adjusted) 1 of $18.3 million or $0.13 per share (Q3 2020: $14.6 million or $0.10 per share).

of $18.3 million or $0.13 per share (Q3 2020: $14.6 million or $0.10 per share). Cash position increased to $69.5 million compared to $67.8 million in the previous quarter.

Cash costs 1 of $1,072/oz or US$851/oz, a 2% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q3 2020: $1,052/oz or US$790/oz) due to the inclusion of the higher cost Kiena pre-commercial ounces ($1,844 (US$1,463) per ounce), which increased the cash cost per ounce sold by $85 (US$67) per ounce;

of $1,072/oz or US$851/oz, a 2% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q3 2020: $1,052/oz or US$790/oz) due to the inclusion of the higher cost Kiena pre-commercial ounces ($1,844 (US$1,463) per ounce), which increased the cash cost per ounce sold by $85 (US$67) per ounce; All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 increased by 7% to $1,495/oz or US$1,186/oz (Q3 2020 - $1,395 (US$1,047) per ounce) due to the inclusion of the higher cost Kiena pre-commercial ounces ($1,891 (US$1,501) per ounce), which increased the AISC per ounce sold by $44 (US$35), combined with higher sustaining capital, corporate and general expenses and lease payments.

1 Refer to the Company’s 2021 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.

Production and

Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River Q3 2021 Eagle River production increased by 22% from Q3 2020 to 23,621 ounces of gold, due to a 25% increase in total throughput; offset partially by a 3% decrease in head grade. Head grade at Eagle River in Q3 2021 averaged 13.4 g/t.

Q3 2021 Cash cost of $987 (US$783) per ounce of gold sold 1 decreased by 6% or $66 from Q3 2020 primarily due to a 24% increase in ounces sold.

decreased by 6% or $66 from Q3 2020 primarily due to a 24% increase in ounces sold. Q3 2021 AISC of $1,451 (US$1,152) per ounce of gold sold 1 increased by 6% or $56 from Q3 2020 primarily due to higher mine development and infrastructure spending; partially offset by a 24% increase in ounces sold.

increased by 6% or $56 from Q3 2020 primarily due to higher mine development and infrastructure spending; partially offset by a 24% increase in ounces sold. Generated $34.2 million in cash margin in Q3 2021 compared to $32.1 million in the same period in 2020, despite the average realized Canadian gold price being 11% lower at $2,249/oz (Q3 2020 - $2,532/oz).

The Eagle River underground ore processed was slightly lower in Q3 2021 due to two weeks of scheduled downtime for the installation of a new cone crusher and the annual mill maintenance. Production in Q4 is expected to increase to 650 tpd as no project maintenance downtime is planned. Ventilation improvements continue at depth, which has increased the air flow in the deepest section of the ramp area. Production from the Falcon Zone started late in Q3 and will continue in Q4, providing a new high-grade area. Initial sill development has been completed on the Falcon 7 zone on the 622 and 635 levels in support of the current mining. Chip sampling and test holes taken on these two horizons during the initial development confirms earlier exploration drill results by returning high gold grades over continuous strike length. 622 level chip sampling yielded 54.3 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) (uncapped) and 37.9 g/t Au (capped at 125 g/t Au) over an average thickness of 2.1 metres (m) over a continuous strike length of 75.6 m. Also, 635 level chip sampling yielded 67.3 g/t Au (uncapped) and 34.3 g/t Au (capped) over an average thickness of 1.9 m over 61.0 m. Additionally the Company is continuing to develop and explore the 311 West Zone along the western margin of the mine diorite. The zone has transitioned from the diorite into the adjacent mafic volcanics, again highlighting the potential of the volcanic rocks to host gold mineralization, similar to that observed at the neighbouring Falcon 7 zone.

Additional underground exploration is ongoing further to the east of the current mining areas, in the east-central area of the mine, to test for parallel zones north of the historic 8 and 6 zones. A comprehensive structural study has been completed and is being utilized to assist the exploration targeting.

Surface drilling is ongoing with 2 drills both east and west of the mine to follow up on anomalous values returned from the regional drilling program in 2020. Kiena During Q3 2021, operations at the Kiena Mine commenced, producing 5,511 ounces from the lower grade S-50 zone. The mill start-up in July went according to plan with no major issues. Mine operations were halted for 18 days in September for upgrading of the hoist system which has now been completed. Progress on the paste fill plant and tailings management area construction is on schedule. All key mobile equipment has been ordered and we have already received four underground haulage trucks with the remainder of the equipment scheduled to arrive by Q2 of 2022.

Total throughput was 30,470 tonnes or 331 tpd and the head grade averaged 5.8 g/t. Generated $1.1 million in cash margin despite the high cash costs of $1,844 per ounce of gold sold 1 due to low pre-commercial production levels.

due to low pre-commercial production levels. Late in Q3, first stope production began at the higher grade A Zone, and this is expected to increase significantly in the coming quarters. The reconciliation of the A zone bulk sample that was processed in Q4 2020 recovered 6% more gold than the MRE with a feed grade of 15.7 g/t Au versus model grade of 14.7 g/t Au. Total gold produced from the 7,032 tonnes milled was 3,479 ounces with gold recovery in the Kiena mill of 98.2%.

The new Footwall Zone was initially announced in March of this year. To date, the Footwall Zone is defined by new intersections of gold mineralization located within a 50 metre (‘m’) wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of A2 Zone. The Footwall Zone corridor remains open laterally and down plunge. The location of new gold intercepts in recent holes suggest that the Footwall Zone extends over 300 m along plunge. The deepest hole returned 41.2 g/t Au (uncapped) over 51.2 m core length. Ongoing drilling also continues to better define and expand the Kiena Deep A Zone predominantly along the lateral extensions of the zone. The high grades intersected will be included in future resource updates. One hole returned 132.1 g/t Au over 7.4 m core length (27.6 g/t Au capped, 3.9 m true width) A Zone.

Initial surface drilling has focused on the Presqu’ile and Shawkey areas located northwest and southeast of the Kiena Mine, respectively. Since July 2021, two drills on barges have been testing the continuity of some gold anomalies in the Jacola Formation which host the Kiena mine. Recent drilling at Presqu’ìle zones returned 1515.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m core length.

Wesdome finalized the purchase of the Tarmac Gold Property from Globex Mining Enterprises. The Property consists of 6 claims covering 94 hectares located entirely within Wesdome’s Kiena Mine Complex and less than 2 kilometers northeast of the Kiena underground mine, all located beneath Lac De Montigny.

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

November 11, 2021 at 10:00 am ET

November 11, 2021 at 10:00 am ET

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 1534619

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rk2xyk3

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 56,003 44,667 172,600 142,890 Mishi 3,727 11,533 30,293 36,301 Kiena 30,470 0 30,470 0 Throughput 2 90,200 56,200 233,363 179,191 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 13.4 13.8 13.8 15.1 Mishi 2.3 2.5 2.4 2.7 Kiena 5.8 0.0 5.8 0.0 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.9 97.7 97.5 97.6 Mishi 78.0 74.7 81.4 77.8 Kiena 97.9 0.0 97.9 0.0 Production (ounces) Eagle River 23,621 19,319 74,853 67,893 Mishi 212 689 1,920 2,379 Kiena 5,511 0 5,511 0 Total gold produced 2 29,344 20,008 82,284 70,272 Total gold sales (ounces) 4 30,000 21,700 80,957 71,340 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,254 $ 2,532 $ 2,240 $ 2,341 Cash costs 987 1,052 966 1,022 Cash margin $ 1,267 $ 1,480 $ 1,274 $ 1,319 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,451 $ 1,395 $ 1,413 $ 1,348 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 388 $ 389 $ 347 $ 385 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.2600 1.3321 1.2513 1.3541 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 783 $ 790 $ 772 $ 755 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,152 $ 1,047 $ 1,129 $ 995 Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,210 $ 0 $ 2,210 $ 0 Cash costs 3 1,844 0 1,243 0 Cash margin $ 366 $ 0 $ 967 $ 0 All-in Sustaining Costs 1, 3 $ 1,891 $ 0 $ 1,288 $ 0 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 335 $ 0 $ 335 $ 0 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.2600 1.3321 1.2513 1.3541 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 1,463 $ 0 $ 993 $ 0 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,501 $ 0 $ 1,029 $ 0 Financial Data Cash margin 1 $ 35,306 $ 32,116 $ 97,672 $ 94,039 Net income $ 15,344 $ 14,614 $ 110,254 $ 42,224 Net income adjusted 1 $ 18,266 $ 14,614 $ 44,467 $ 42,224 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 32,828 $ 28,564 $ 84,302 $ 84,325 Operating cash flow $ 33,890 $ 25,560 $ 82,798 $ 89,399 Free cash flow $ (9,087) $ 3,295 $ (18,119) $ 37,822 Per share data Net income $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.79 $ 0.30 Adjusted net income 1 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.59 $ 0.64 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.06) $ 0.02 $ (0.13) $ 0.27

1 Refer to the Company’s 2021 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements. 2 Totals for tonnage and gold ounces information may not add due to rounding. 3 YTD 2021 includes a $0.4 million charge for product inventory costs from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020. 4 YTD 2021 includes 1,793 ounces of gold from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020.



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at September

30, 2021 As at December

31, 2020 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,473 $ 63,480 Receivables and prepaids 12,690 8,974 Share consideration receivable 4,930 - Inventories 17,780 12,451 Total current assets 104,873 84,905 Restricted cash 657 657 Deferred financing costs 840 827 Mining properties, plant and equipment 203,053 128,670 Mines under development 179,029 - Exploration properties 10,826 143,524 Share consideration receivable 13,585 - Investment in associate 19,451 - Total assets $ 532,314 $ 358,583 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 38,823 $ 21,123 Income and mining tax payable 3,961 3,481 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,466 5,901 Total current liabilities 49,250 30,505 Lease liabilities 7,753 5,604 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 75,259 37,354 Decommissioning provisions 21,832 22,270 Total liabilities 154,094 95,733 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 184,849 179,540 Contributed surplus 6,279 6,472 Retained earnings 187,092 76,838 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 378,220 262,850 $ 532,314 $ 358,583

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 67,548 $ 55,000 $ 177,402 $ 167,104 Cost of sales (39,636) (30,487) (99,674) (94,903) Gross profit 27,912 24,513 77,728 72,201 Other expenses Corporate and general 2,565 1,371 7,797 5,147 Stock-based compensation 558 518 2,071 2,262 Reversal of impairment charges - - (58,563) - Gain on disposal of mining equipment (3) - (3) - Impairment charge on exploration properties 4,394 - 7,507 - 7,514 1,889 (41,191) 7,409 Operating income 20,398 22,624 118,919 64,792 Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - 39,143 - Interest expense (325) (263) (855) (802) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (176) (88) (410) (265) Share of loss of associate (15) - (104) - Fair value adjustment on share consideration

receivable 368 - 360 - Other income (expenses) 464 (294) (239) (203) Income before income and mining taxes 20,714 21,979 156,814 63,522 Income and mining tax expense Current 3,309 2,195 8,655 6,234 Deferred 2,061 5,170 37,905 15,064 5,370 7,365 46,560 21,298 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 15,344 $ 14,614 $ 110,254 $ 42,224 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.79 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.77 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 140,432 139,308 139,872 138,898 Diluted 143,069 142,969 142,653 142,478

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Total Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital Contributed Retained Total Stock Surplus Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789 $ 5,590 $ 26,123 $ 206,502 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2020 - - 42,224 42,224 Exercise of options 2,405 - - 2,405 Value attributed to options exercised 1,103 (1,103) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 577 (577) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,262 - 2,262 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 178,874 $ 6,172 $ 68,347 $ 253,393 Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 179,540 $ 6,472 $ 76,838 $ 262,850 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2021 - - 110,254 110,254 Exercise of options 3,045 - - 3,045 Value attributed to options exercised 1,478 (1,478) - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 786 (786) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,071 - 2,071 Balance, September 30, 2021 $ 184,849 $ 6,279 $ 187,092 $ 378,220

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income $ 15,344 $ 14,614 $ 110,254 $ 42,224 Depreciation and depletion 7,395 6,322 19,945 20,001 Stock-based compensation 558 518 2,071 2,262 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 176 88 410 265 Deferred income and mining tax expense 2,061 5,170 37,905 15,064 Amortization of deferred financing cost 104 98 328 269 Interest expense 325 263 855 802 Reversal of impairment charges - - (58,563) - Gain on sale of Moss Lake exploration properties - - (39,143) - Impairment charge on exploration properties 4,394 - 7,507 - Gain on disposal of mining equipment (3) - (3) - Share of loss of associate 15 - 104 - Fair value adjustment on share consideration (368) - (360) - receivable Foreign exchange loss (gain) on lease financing 64 (83) (15) 94 30,065 26,990 81,295 80,981 Net changes in non-cash working capital 6,638 2,139 9,677 13,307 Mining and income tax paid (2,813) (3,569) (8,174) (4,889) Net cash from operating activities 33,890 25,560 82,798 89,399 Financing Activities Exercise of options 1,814 623 3,045 2,405 Deferred financing costs (5) - (339) (198) Repayment of borrowings - - - (3,636) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,877) (1,322) (5,277) (3,531) Interest paid (325) (263) (855) (802) Net cash used in financing activities (393) (962) (3,426) (5,762) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (12,620) (6,981) (30,492) (18,972) Additions to mines under development (27,481) - (40,882) - Additions to exploration properties - (13,962) (23,267) (29,074) Purchase of exploration property (1,000) - (1,000) - Cash proceeds on sale of Moss Lake, net - - 11,762 - of transaction costs Proceeds on disposal of mining assets 73 - 73 - Net changes in non-cash working capital 9,205 3,125 10,427 2,265 Net cash used in investing activities (31,823) (17,818) (73,379) (45,781) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,674 6,780 5,993 37,856 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 67,799 66,733 63,480 35,657 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 69,473 $ 73,513 $ 69,473 $ 73,513 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 69,473 $ 73,513 $ 69,473 $ 73,513 $ 69,473 $ 73,513 $ 69,473 $ 73,513

