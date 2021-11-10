VPG Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, today announced its results for its fiscal 2021 third fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $82.0 million increased 21.4% from a year ago.
  • Gross profit margin was 38.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.8%, as compared to 40.5% reported a year ago.
  • Operating margin was 8.9%, as compared to 12.0% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 11.8%, as compared to 11.7% reported a year ago.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.41 reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.52 compared to $0.40 reported a year ago.
  • Cash from operating activities was $5.7 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $3.0 million.
  • Book-to-bill ratio was 1.21.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We achieved solid third-quarter results, as we grew revenue and adjusted diluted net earnings per share, expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.8%, and recorded a book-to-bill of 1.21. As anticipated, challenges with labor availability at our facilities around the world had constrained our ability to translate our strong order intake into revenue. Our record backlog of $146.7 million, the completion of the manufacturing transition for advanced sensors, and the addition of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS"), supports our positive outlook for the fourth quarter and gives us momentum into 2022 as we fill our open headcount positions. We are continuing to pursue our strategic initiatives designed to enable us to address larger and more diversified market opportunities."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:

The Company's third fiscal quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $5.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

The third fiscal quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the third fiscal quarter of 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $14.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $17.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the nine fiscal months ended September 26, 2020.

Segments:

Foil Technology Products segment revenue of $32.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 decreased 0.4% from $32.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020; sequentially, revenue decreased 1.6% compared to $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to a year ago, higher revenue of precision foil resistors in the Test and Measurements market was offset by lower revenue of precision foil resistors and Pacific Instruments systems in the Avionics, Military and Space market and by lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets which was mainly the result of the transition to our new advanced sensors facility. The sequential decline primarily reflected lower revenue of advanced sensors to our Other markets mainly for the same reason.

Gross profit margin for the Foil Technology Products segment was 32.1% (or 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.0 million of start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which decreased compared to 41.1% (or 41.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and to 38.9% (or 42.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.2 million of start-up costs related to the new advanced sensors facility and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, higher rent and manufacturing overhead related to the new advanced sensors facility, and a reduction in inventory. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, a reduction in inventory, labor inefficiencies, and unfavorable exchange rates.

Force Sensors segment revenue of $17.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 27.7% compared to $13.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 2.8% higher than $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected operational limitations in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 from the COVID pandemic at our facility in India. The sequential increase was primarily due to higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing markets, partially offset by lower revenue for precision agriculture.

Gross profit margin for the Force Sensors segment was 34.5% (or, 35.1% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which was an increase compared to 30.5% (or 31.2% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and a slight decrease compared to 34.7% (or 35.4% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to higher revenue.

Weighing and Control Systems ("WCS") segment revenue of $31.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 51.7% year-over-year from $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and was 26.9% higher than $24.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the addition of revenue for DTS which was acquired on June 1, 2021, higher revenue of our onboard weighing products for the Transportation market, and higher revenue of our Dynamic Systems, Inc. ("DSI") products for the Steel market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the addition of revenue for DTS, and higher revenue of DSI and KELK products to the Steel market.

Gross profit margin for the WCS segment was 48.3% (or 52.5% adjusted to exclude the $1.3 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 46.2% (or 44.9% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustments related to the DSI acquisition and the impact of COVID-19), in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and 43.9% (or 46.6% adjusted to exclude the $0.9 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition and the impact of COVID-19) in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue coming from DTS, which was acquired in June 2021, and favorable product mix. The sequential increase in adjusted gross profit margin was mainly due to higher revenue, the addition of DTS, and favorable product mix.

Impacts From the Global COVID-19 Pandemic:

As of November 11, 2021, all of the Company’s facilities are open and operational. The Company is continuing to maintain COVID-19 best practices it believes are warranted with respect to working conditions. Nonetheless, given the ongoing uncertainty concerning the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, any ongoing economic disruption may adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results.

Near-Term Outlook:

“We expect net revenues to grow sequentially and be in the range of $86 million to $94 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, at constant third fiscal quarter 2021 exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and the impacts of COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments, start-up costs, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived-intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, and foreign exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.7 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.9 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.2 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 4234143, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com.    A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using the passcode 10160623. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its’ weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including but not limited to statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; the Company’s status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; the Company’s ability to execute its business continuity, operational and budget plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020
Net revenues$81,974    $67,525  
Costs of products sold50,129    40,176  
Gross profit31,845    27,349  
Gross profit margin38.8  % 40.5 %
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses24,580    19,144  
Restructuring costs—    84  
Operating income7,265    8,121  
Operating margin8.9  % 12.0 %
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense(328)  (309) 
Other174    (39) 
Other expense(154)  (348) 
    
Income before taxes7,111    7,773  
    
Income tax expense1,662    2,109  
    
Net earnings5,449    5,664  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests70    66  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$5,379    $5,598  
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.39    $0.41  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.39    $0.41  
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic13,626    13,575  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted13,664    13,637  


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Nine fiscal months ended
 October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020
Net revenues$227,902    $194,367  
Costs of products sold137,637    118,843  
Gross profit90,265    75,524  
Gross profit margin39.6  % 38.9 %
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses69,216    58,075  
Acquisition costs1,198      
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles1,223      
Restructuring costs—    713  
Operating income18,628    16,736  
Operating margin8.2  % 8.6 %
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense(906)  (1,037) 
Other421    (629) 
Other expense(485)  (1,666) 
    
Income before taxes18,143    15,070  
    
Income tax expense3,688    4,367  
    
Net earnings14,455    10,703  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests195    34  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$14,260    $10,669  
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$1.05    $0.79  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$1.04    $0.78  
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic13,612    13,562  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted13,647    13,611  


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets   
(In thousands)   
 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$75,544    $98,438  
Accounts receivable, net53,711    45,339  
Inventories:   
Raw materials26,071    21,894  
Work in process27,142    21,534  
Finished goods25,279    18,920  
Inventories, net78,492    62,348  
    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets19,463    15,761  
Total current assets227,210    221,886  
    
Property and equipment:   
Land4,248    4,282  
Buildings and improvements68,616    67,581  
Machinery and equipment119,826    115,717  
Software8,386    10,026  
Construction in progress3,930    6,341  
Accumulated depreciation(128,698)  (128,931) 
Property and equipment, net76,308    75,016  
    
Goodwill45,560    31,105  
Intangible assets, net53,327    32,039  
Operating lease right-of-use assets27,405    21,788  
Other assets20,113    20,053  
Total assets$449,923    $401,887  


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets   
(In thousands)   
 October 2, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$13,103    $10,487  
Payroll and related expenses17,867    17,595  
Other accrued expenses19,291    13,843  
Income taxes679    1,593  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities4,415    4,011  
Current portion of long-term debt—    18  
Total current liabilities55,355    47,547  
    
Long-term debt, less current portion60,692    40,626  
Deferred income taxes8,516    3,403  
Operating lease liabilities24,462    19,504  
Other liabilities15,962    16,263  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs15,270    16,687  
Total liabilities180,257    144,030  
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity:   
Common stock1,322    1,317  
Class B convertible common stock103    103  
Treasury stock(8,765)  (8,765) 
Capital in excess of par value198,235    197,764  
Retained earnings114,335    100,075  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(35,549)  (32,671) 
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity269,681    257,823  
Noncontrolling interests(15)  34  
Total equity269,666    257,857  
Total liabilities and equity$449,923    $401,887  


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows   
(Unaudited - In thousands)   
 Nine Fiscal Months Ended
 October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020
Operating activities   
Net earnings$14,455    $10,703   
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles1,223    —   
Depreciation and amortization11,033    9,334   
Loss from extinguishment of debt—    30   
Gain on sale of property and equipment(35)  (140) 
Share-based compensation expense1,328    1,137   
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence1,613    1,873   
Deferred income taxes(1,412)  127   
Other(2,022)  364   
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net(3,078)  (1,541) 
Inventories, net(9,624)  (1,214) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(3,591)  (75) 
Trade accounts payable3,695    605   
Other current liabilities4,496    1,631   
Net cash provided by operating activities18,081    22,834   
    
Investing activities   
Capital expenditures(11,191)  (15,815) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment181    423   
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired(47,216)  156   
Net cash used in investing activities(58,226)  (15,236) 
    
Financing activities   
Principal payments on long-term debt(18)  (3,459) 
Proceeds from revolving facility20,000    —   
Debt issuance costs—    (402) 
Purchase of noncontrolling interest—    (253) 
(Distributions to) contributions from noncontrolling interests(244)  35   
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements(853)  (813) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities18,885    (4,892) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(1,634)  179   
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(22,894)  2,885   
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period98,438    86,910   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$75,544    $89,795   
    
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:   
Capital expenditures purchased$(9,368)  $(15,395) 
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid$738    $762   


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.          
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share  
(Unaudited - In thousands)              
                
 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share
Three months ended October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020
As reported - GAAP$31,845   $27,349   $7,265   $8,121   $5,379   $5,598   $0.39   $0.41  
As reported - GAAP Margins38.8 % 40.5  % 8.9 % 12.0  %        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments1,329   4   1,329   4   1,329   4   0.10     
COVID-19 impact111   (22)  111   (320)  111   (320)  0.01   (0.02) 
Start-up costs970      970      970      0.07     
Restructuring costs     —   84   —   84   —   0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss          38   (162)  0.01   (0.01) 
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items          754   (109)  0.06   (0.01) 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$34,255   $27,331    $9,675   $7,889    $7,073   $5,313   $0.52   $0.40  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins41.8 % 40.5  % 11.8 % 11.7  %        


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.          
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share  
(Unaudited - In thousands)               
                
                
 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share
Nine fiscal months endedOctober 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020 October 2,
2021		 September 26, 2020
As reported - GAAP$90,265    $75,524  $18,628    $16,736  $14,260    $10,669  $1.04    $0.78 
As reported - GAAP Margins39.6  % 38.9 % 8.2  % 8.6 %        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments2,259    560  2,259    560  2,259    560  0.17    0.04 
Acquisition costs    1,198      1,198      0.09     
COVID-19 impact(66)  536  (574)  123  (574)  123  (0.04)  0.01 
Start-up costs2,258      2,258      2,258      0.17     
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles—      1,223      1,223      0.09     
Restructuring costs    —    713  —    713  —    0.05 
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss        (523)  123  (0.04)  0.01 
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items        2,160    37  0.16     
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$94,716    $76,620  $24,992    $18,132  $17,941    $12,151  1.32    $0.89 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins41.6  % 39.4 % 11.0  % 9.3 %        


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
      
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 July 3, 2021
Foil Technology Products     
As reported - GAAP$10,530   $13,515   $12,942  
As reported - GAAP Margins32.1 % 41.1 % 38.9 %
COVID-19 impact—   159   94  
Start-up costs$970   $   $1,159  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$11,500   $13,674   $14,195  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins35.1 % 41.6 % 42.6 %
      
Force Sensors     
As reported - GAAP$6,108   $4,235   $5,969  
As reported - GAAP Margins34.5 % 30.5 % 34.7 %
COVID-19 impact111   94   127  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$6,219   $4,329   $6,096  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins35.1 % 31.2 % 35.4 %
      
Weighing and Control Systems     
As reported - GAAP$15,207   $9,599   $10,887  
As reported - GAAP Margins48.3 % 46.2 % 43.9 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments1,329   4   919  
COVID-19 impact—   (275)  (247) 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$16,536   $9,328   $11,559  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins52.5 % 44.9 % 46.6 %


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 July 3, 2021
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$5,379  $5,598   $3,920  
Interest Expense328  309   273  
Income tax expense1,662  2,109   262  
Depreciation2,955  2,426   2,829  
Amortization970  596   757  
EBITDA11,294  $11,038   $8,041  
EBITDA MARGIN13.8% 16.3 % 10.7 %
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles     1,223  
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments1,329  4   919  
Acquisition costs     1,198  
Restructuring costs  84     
COVID-19 impact111  (320)  (242) 
Start-up costs970     1,159  
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss38  (162)  174  
ADJUSTED EBITDA$13,742  $10,644   $12,472  
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN16.8% 15.8 % 16.6 %

