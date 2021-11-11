Sale of Brunton operations

English Swedish

Zug





Fenix ​​​Outdoor divests its Brunton operations

Fenix ​​Outdoor has divested its Brunton operations to two private persons, today employees of the company, Brunton Outdoor Inc.

Brunton is a leading manufacturer of equipment for navigation for various professional users and persons active in outdoor life, mainly in North America. As the customer base is significantly different from Fenix ​​Outdoors' other brands, it is our belief that the brand can be developed better in a different ownership environment.

The sale will not have a significant impact on Fenix ​​Outdoors' financial key figures.

Fenix ​​Outdoor wishes the new owners success in their management of the brand.

For more information, please contact Thomas Lindberg, CFO, +46 703 33 17 63.

