Sale of Brunton operations

Zug 2021-11-11
Fenix Outdoor divests its Brunton operations
Fenix Outdoor has divested its Brunton operations to two private persons, today employees of the company, Brunton Outdoor Inc.
Brunton is a leading manufacturer of equipment for navigation for various professional users and persons active in outdoor life, mainly in North America. As the customer base is significantly different from Fenix Outdoors' other brands, it is our belief that the brand can be developed better in a different ownership environment.
The sale will not have a significant impact on Fenix Outdoors' financial key figures.
Fenix Outdoor wishes the new owners success in their management of the brand.
For more information, please contact Thomas Lindberg, CFO, +46 703 33 17 63.
Attachment