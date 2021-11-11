English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS NOVEMBER 11, 2021, AT 1.30 PM (EET/EEST)





Evli Pankki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Panu Markus Juhani Jousimies

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Pankki Oyj

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6550/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 21.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 21.3 EUR







For additional information, please contact:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com



