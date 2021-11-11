IN8bio to Present Preclinical Data on the Potential for Gamma-Delta T-cell Therapy Combinations with PARP and Checkpoint Inhibitors in Solid Tumors

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its proprietary DeltEx platform, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its cellular therapies in combination with Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARPi) and checkpoint inhibitors, which may enhance the recognition and killing of cancer cells by its DeltEx drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) gamma-delta T cells. Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., Vice President, Operations and Innovation at IN8bio, will present on the potential uses of such therapeutic combinations to drive tumor immunogenicity in the solid tumor setting at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy Conference (SITC).



“Our DeltEx platform leverages the inherent ability of the gamma-delta T-cell to kill tumor cells through the recognition of stress-induced natural killer group D ligands (NKG2DL),” said Dr. Rochlin. “This work demonstrates that the use of alkylating chemotherapies in combination with PARPi could act synergistically to reduce tumor size and significantly increase expression of NKG2DL. Such combinations could make any residual tumors susceptible to elimination by our DeltEX DRI gamma-delta T-cells, but could also increase checkpoint ligands, suggesting that unique therapeutic combinations may help to reduce and ultimately eradicate solid tumors.”

Dr. Rochlin will present work that has been conducted as part of a collaboration with the Hjelmeland Laboratory at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), which demonstrated that chemotherapy, in this case temozolomide (TMZ) plus PARPi (niraparib) increases expression of stress ligands on solid tumor cell lines in vitro. In some cell lines up to a 29x increase in mRNA expression of NKG2DL was observed. Increases were seen in both classical and proneural human glioblastoma lines as well as in SB28 cells. SB28 is a treatment and checkpoint resistant glioma cell line used in syngeneic mouse models that is thought to closely resemble treatment responses of human tumors. This suggests that gamma-delta T-cell therapy could be enhanced through the use of orthogonal therapeutic combinations that drive increased tumor cell immunogenicity. The poster presentation details are as follows:

Event: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting Presenter: Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., Vice President, Operations and Innovation at IN8bio Presentation: Poster 158: Chemotherapy Resistant Gamma Delta T-cell Immunotherapy can leverage synergistic ligand expression through combinational chemotherapy and PARP-inhibitor use to enhance tumor cell recognition & killing Date: November 13th Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m. EST Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

About IN8bio



IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com .

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Charles Butler

+1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

cbutler@IN8bio.com

Investors:

Solebury Trout

David Buck

+ 1 646.378.2927

dbuck@soleburytrout.com