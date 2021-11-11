Kuleana Plant-Based Tuna Now Available at GTFO It’s Vegan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, it was announced that plant-based Kuleana Tuna, previously only available at select grocers and restaurants, can now be purchased online at GTFO It’s Vegan . Kuleana is leading the alternative seafood space with sushi-grade tuna made entirely from plants, and packed with omega-3 DHA, iron and vitamin B12.



Anyone who has enjoyed the luxurious taste and mouth-feel of sushi-grade tuna as sashimi, poké bowls, or ceviche never forgets it. Something else we can’t forget is that regardless of how large tuna fish are, we’re running the risk that they will not be around for future generations due to overfishing. This is where Kuleana steps in, with plant-based seafood that stays true to its Hawaiian name: reciprocal responsibility, caring for the ocean while the ocean provides us immense biodiversity and carbon capture in return. The startup’s eponymous sushi-grade tuna celebrates the ocean with earthly ingredients, including: algae, koji and radish.

“We’re providing the next generation of seafood without the environmental consequences,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Kuleana, along with food technologist and co-founder Sonia Hurtado. “Kuleana is seafood that is good for our palate and our planet.”

In addition to its great taste and health benefits, Kuleana Tuna skips the many issues surrounding the fishing industry, such as fish stock endangerment, risky mercury levels, and plastic pollution. Further, it has a superior shelf life. Kuleana Tuna keeps for 7 days in the fridge and a full 12 months in the freezer, helping to minimize food waste and cleaning up our food system.

“After monitoring tens of thousands of transactions and observing customer purchase patterns on our platform, we believe the next big wave of innovation in plant-based food will come in the category of seafood,” said Marc Pierce, CEO of GTFO It’s Vegan. “We were very excited to find and partner with Kuleana as they truly have a leading-edge plant-based sashimi solution in a category that is rapidly growing. With the taste and texture of this product, we know it will be a winner among our wholesale and retail customers.”

ABOUT KULEANA

Kuleana is creating the next generation of seafood powered by plants and biotechnology. The products are uncompromising in terms of taste, texture, and mouth-feel, and have a robust nutritional profile high in omega-3 DHA, iron, and vitamin B12. Kuleana’s debut product, Kuleana Tuna, is available prepared as sushi rolls at Los Angeles area Erewhon Markets, select Poké Bar fast casual eateries across the nation, Blue Sushi Sake Grill restaurants across the Midwest, and online at GTFO It’s Vegan. Kuleana is based in San Francisco and backed by Y-Combinator, Astanor Ventures, Cruise Automation founder Kyle Vogt, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For more information, email info@kuleana.co or visit https://www.kuleana.co/ .

ABOUT GTFO IT’S VEGAN

GTFO It’s Vegan is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan foods. We are pioneering the “New Age Vegan” movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today but are seeking to eat and live better without sacrificing the enjoyment of a great meal. We seek out the newest innovations in vegan foods from all over the world, and try every product before featuring it on our site to ensure each one adheres to our taste and texture standards so when you try our products you want to say, “GTFO, It’s Vegan!” For more information, email info@gtfoitsvegan.com or visit https://gtfoitsvegan.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Debbie Koke

debbie.koke@orcapr.com

Martin Stein

martin.stein@orcapr.com