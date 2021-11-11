Mandatory notification of trade

Petors AS, a company owned by CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA, Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, has on 11 November 2021 purchased 25,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 33.37 per share.

Following the transaction, Petors AS owns 6,965,695 shares in NORBIT. In addition, related parties of Weisethaunet own 7,893 shares, so that the total number of shares controlled by Weisethaunet and related parties amounts 6,973,588 shares, representing 11.93 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment (previous ITS) encompasses NORBIT's technology within low power wireless solutions both related to electronic vehicle identification for tolling and tachograph enforcement, together with a new vertical comprising of the recently acquired Hungarian software solutions provider iData, as well as NORBIT's initiatives within tailored IoT in selected niche applications. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

