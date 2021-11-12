Statement re Award Win

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Award AQSE Company of the Year

(“DXSP”)

DXS International ("DXSP" or "the Company"), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is delighted to announce that at the ninth Annual Small Cap Awards held yesterday evening at London’s Montcalm Hotel the Company won the award for “AQSE Company of the Year”.

The Small Cap Awards shine a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub £200m market capitalisation) across nine categories. They are a once-in-a-year opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies.

Commenting on DXS's Awards success, David Immelman, CEO of DXS said:

"These awards are deserved recognition for the Company's outstanding performance over the past year which has seen the business maintain and grow its revenue and profits. I am delighted to see the hard work of all our staff in challenging circumstances recognised by the judging panel. The Covid-19 pandemic has added new impetus to the realization that health care delivery is urgently in need of a major overhaul and DXS, with deep knowledge and experience in the electronic health care space, is well-positioned to exploit this fast-emerging opportunity. ”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.