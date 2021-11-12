DatChat Announces Sponsorship of The Breakfast Club

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced their sponsorship of the Breakfast Club and exclusive "Building Black Biz" interview of DatChat Chief Operating Officer, Dan Zeno.



The Breakfast Club is a national syndication by Premiere Networks and airs on nearly 100 stations nationwide, in addition to streaming on iHeartRadio.com, streaming on the iHeartRadio app and broadcasting on Revolt TV.

This partnership with The Breakfast Club, one of the largest and most engaged morning show audiences in the nation, represents an opportunity to increase visibility and exposure of the DatChat Social Network and Messaging Platform, revealing an ideologically forward approach to data access, as well as driving awareness of the gross overreach traditional social media poses to users' privacy. The sponsorship campaign is set to begin on November 15th, 2021.

"The Breakfast Club is a cultural keystone with a broadly diverse audience," said Dan Zeno, Chief Operating Officer of DatChat. "The show, and its leading personalities, bring candor and levity to current events through the lens of the Black community and our personal experiences. Wielding a blend of unmitigated honesty and humor, the Breakfast Club’s impact is meaningful, culturally relevant, and naturally aligns with our mission and the DatChat Platform. We’re excited to be supporting their work.”



DatChat connects users worldwide through the DatChat Social Media Platform, offering secure messaging, unique social experiences, and rich, bespoke content.

In addition to the marketing partnership with iHeartRadio, SJD Media & Marketing will provide infrastructure and support through the launch of the DatChat’s planned national marketing campaign, offering added scale and impact.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened. In addition, DatChat users can now send screenshot-protected and self-destructing messages directly within iMessage, through its iMessage App.



About SJD Media & Marketing

SJD Media & Marketing is a full-service advertising/marketing agency with over 25 years of experience specializing in buying and planning broadcast, digital/social, out of home and print media.

