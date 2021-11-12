Company announcement – No. 68 / 2021

Zealand Pharma to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. November 12, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Presentation: 3:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. CET

A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available at the time of the presentation on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations Maeve Conneighton Argot Partners investors@zealandpharma.com Zealand Pharma Media Relations David Rosen Argot Partners media@zealandpharma.com




















