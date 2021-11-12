Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

English Lithuanian

Considering that during the shares buy-back process of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), the Company acquired 107,686 shares (0.88 % of own shares) for EUR 295,059.64 from the Company's shareholders for which they were paid on 12 November 2021, the Company announces the data on shares issued by the Company as of 12 November 2021:

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal

Value and authorised capital, EUR Portion of the authorised capital, % Ordinary registered shares 12,175,321 12,067,635 0.29 3,530,843.09 100

*According to the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the shares owned by the Company are not considered to be deducted from the total number of shares granted with voting right of the issuer and are not counted into the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt