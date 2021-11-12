DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort Casino Opens November 13

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. and BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports fans, get ready to be at the center of it all. Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods will open on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The new space will replace the temporary location that premiered in September. This opening comes after the successful launch of online sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut.



Located within Foxwoods in the Great Cedar area of the resort, the new two-story, 12,000-plus square foot sportsbook will be a place to bet, dine, game and experience fan-favorite teams across professional and collegiate sports. Fans will be able to place live bets via windows and kiosks and experience best-in-class customer service and amenities. The DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods includes wall-to-wall televisions, anchored by one of the largest LED screens in the industry at 50 feet by 30 feet, multiple VIP rooms, two full bars including an ice rail and 24 beers on tap, and a full restaurant that will offer game-day favorites including burgers and wings.

“Since launching retail sports betting at Foxwoods in September, the demand has been strong and continues to grow,” says Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “The new DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods redefines what it means to bet, gather and play and delivers on our commitment to offer the best sports betting experience in the Northeast. With the NFL season in its peak, there is nothing more thrilling than taking a shot with your favorite team, and we’re honored to deliver this new kind of betting experience where guests and fans can get in on the action, all in one place.”

“Our latest collaborative effort with Foxwoods, complementing the recent launch of mobile sports betting and iGaming, now marks the 12th permanent retail sportsbook for DraftKings. The meticulously designed space will provide customers with a premier skin-in-the-game viewership experience accessible to Connecticut residents and beyond,” said Jason Robins, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, DraftKings. “As legalized sports betting continues to gain steam both in Connecticut and across the country, DraftKings is proud to be a brand consumers know and trust, and we remain excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we team up with Foxwoods, a powerhouse in entertainment and hospitality.”

With the official launch of DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods, fans can now bet and play any way they want – on property at the sportsbook or betting kiosks located across the resort, or via the mobile sports betting and iGaming app.

Foxwoods and DraftKings take responsible gaming seriously. An active member of the American Gaming Association, DraftKings has committed to promoting the association’s Have A Game Plan® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign which teaches customers responsible gaming best practices such as setting a budget and sticking to it and only playing with legal, regulated operators. Similarly, Foxwoods has demonstrated a commitment to supporting the development of awareness and prevention programs for problem gaming – including operating the first self-exclusion program in the country.

To learn more about DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods, please visit Foxwoods.com/casino/draftkings. Fans can access the DraftKings suite of products anywhere by visiting DraftKings.com or by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android .

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

DraftKings:



media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

SHIFT Communications for Foxwoods Resort Casino:

Foxwoods@shiftcomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b66efa0-8236-474a-acfe-c3a576160d21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57726eff-29a8-472e-aac6-5aacc8de406c