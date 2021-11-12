ETC Awarded $2.6 Million Contract for its Environmental Testing and Simulation Unit

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Environmental Testing and Simulation Unit has been awarded a $2.6 million project to provide climatic test equipment for a major, multinational truck and bus manufacturer. This environmental simulation equipment will provide the customer the capability to simulate specific operating conditions including wide ranges of temperature, humidity, and altitude. These systems will be used to test various vehicle types including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, and full electric in the areas of emissions, product development, and regulatory compliance.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

