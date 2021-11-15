Melco celebrates construction milestone with Studio City Phase Two topping out ceremony

Featuring a USD 1.3 billion extension designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

To offer one of Asia’s largest indoor & outdoor water parks, cinematic themed experience and family-oriented entertainment

MACAU, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a leading global developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities, today held a topping out ceremony and unveiled the design concept for the highly anticipated Studio City Phase 2, scheduled to complete before end of December 2022. The Ceremony was hosted by Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, together with representatives from Melco to celebrate the new start of Studio City.

Designed by renowned international architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects, the USD 1.3 billion Studio City Phase 2 complex further complements the integrated resort’s existing Phase 1, which features a modern interpretation of the rich detailing, bold geometries and craftsmanship of the Art Deco period. The thrilling new entertainment and leisure destination will offer one of Asia’s largest indoor & outdoor water parks, a six-screen Cineplex comprising two regular houses and four VIP suites, as well as a state-of-the-art MICE space.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Melco has a strong track record of contributing to Macau’s ongoing development as a world center of leisure tourism. Studio City Phase 2 reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the city and contributes to reinforcing Macau’s non-gaming proposition in Asia and internationally. We are grateful for the support of the Central and Macau governments during the project construction.”

Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer of Macau Resorts, Melco, said, “Since opening in 2015, Studio City has become a destination landmark in Macau with its unique entertainment theme and experience. The extension project will complement our existing offering of ‘next-generation’ world-class entertainment and further enhance the distinctive Studio City experience.”

With a total gross floor area of approximately 250,000 square meters, Studio City Phase 2 is located in the Cotai area of Macau, comprising two luxury hotel towers with 900 rooms and suites, a retail complex of over 21,000 square meters and gaming space of over 2,300 square meters. It has also been named winner of the ‘Regional Award, Asia’ at BREEAM Awards 2021 in recognition of its incorporation of sustainable building design, development and management. Studio City Phase 2 is progressing on track for completion before December 27, 2022.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

