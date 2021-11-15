Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 November to Friday 12 November:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|1,720
|33,473,346
|8 November 2021
|280
|18,839.1400
|5,274,959
|9 November 2021
|260
|19,060.5800
|4,955,751
|10 November 2021
|280
|18,815.9300
|5,268,460
|11 November 2021
|250
|19,090.8800
|4,772,720
|12 November 2021
|250
|19,156.5200
|4,789,130
|Total 8-12 November
|1,320
|25,061,020
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021*
|1,399
|18,985.6215
|26,560,884
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,439
|85,095,251
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|4,439
|85,095,251
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|9,882
|201,673,271
|8 November 2021
|2,407
|19,674.2100
|47,355,823
|9 November 2021
|2,306
|19,966.8100
|46,043,464
|10 November 2021
|2,407
|19,656.8100
|47,313,942
|11 November 2021
|2,259
|19,997.1100
|45,173,471
|12 November 2021
|2,259
|20,085.6800
|45,373,551
|Total 8-12 November
|11,638
|231,260,252
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021*
|4,249
|19,867.3745
|84,416,474
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|25,769
|517,349,996
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|25,769
|517,349,996
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 106,386 A shares and 461,448 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.93% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 November 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
