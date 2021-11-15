Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 November to Friday 12 November:              
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)1,720 33,473,346
8 November 202128018,839.14005,274,959
9 November 202126019,060.58004,955,751
10 November 202128018,815.93005,268,460
11 November 202125019,090.88004,772,720
12 November 202125019,156.52004,789,130
Total 8-12 November1,320 25,061,020
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021*1,39918,985.621526,560,884
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)4,439 85,095,251
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)4,439 85,095,251
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)9,882 201,673,271
8 November 20212,40719,674.210047,355,823
9 November 20212,30619,966.810046,043,464
10 November 20212,40719,656.810047,313,942
11 November 20212,25919,997.110045,173,471
12 November 20212,25920,085.680045,373,551
Total 8-12 November11,638 231,260,252
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021*4,24919,867.374584,416,474
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)25,769 517,349,996
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)25,769 517,349,996

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 106,386 A shares and 461,448 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.93% of the share capital.                 

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 45 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 45 2021