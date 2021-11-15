English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 8 November to Friday 12 November:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 1,720 33,473,346 8 November 2021 280 18,839.1400 5,274,959 9 November 2021 260 19,060.5800 4,955,751 10 November 2021 280 18,815.9300 5,268,460 11 November 2021 250 19,090.8800 4,772,720 12 November 2021 250 19,156.5200 4,789,130 Total 8-12 November 1,320 25,061,020 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021* 1,399 18,985.6215 26,560,884 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,439 85,095,251 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 4,439 85,095,251 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 9,882 201,673,271 8 November 2021 2,407 19,674.2100 47,355,823 9 November 2021 2,306 19,966.8100 46,043,464 10 November 2021 2,407 19,656.8100 47,313,942 11 November 2021 2,259 19,997.1100 45,173,471 12 November 2021 2,259 20,085.6800 45,373,551 Total 8-12 November 11,638 231,260,252 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 November 2021* 4,249 19,867.3745 84,416,474 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 25,769 517,349,996 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 25,769 517,349,996

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 106,386 A shares and 461,448 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.93% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 November 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

