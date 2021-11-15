Global Animal Vaccines Market Research Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $16.27 Billion by 2028 Driven by Innovations in Vaccine Research & Outbreak of Livestock Diseases

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Vaccines Market 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing cases of zoonotic diseases and the rising number of infectious diseases in different types of meat that are slowing the growth of the industry will be the main factors responsible for the development of the global market. The emergence of modern recombinant injections and the investment by governments for mass immunization programs are anticipated to fuel the market growth further.



Zoonotic diseases have been shared across the globe in the past few decades, and more than half of the emerging infectious diseases worldwide are originated from pets. Many diseases have been transmitted from pets to humans, such as Swine flu. Hence, it is necessary to vaccinate food and pets to prevent any such disease from spreading in the coming years.



The introduction of new and innovative technologies such as recombinant serums will develop innovative products in the coming years. These inoculations can overcome the limitations of conventional medicines and hence will be widely adopted. For instance, in April 2021, ICAR-CIBA launched a recombinant vaccine CIBA-Nodavac-R against nervous necrosis virus (NNV), which affects marine, brackish water, and freshwater fish that results in 100 % mortality in early juvenile and larval stages.



Numerous developments are taking place in the market with the launch of many medications and acqisitions, funding, and collaborations. Zoetis launched the porcine vaccine CircoMax Myco in May 2021, the only vaccine for the protection against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and PCV2. Applied LifeSciences & Systems (ALSS) raised Usd 7 million in recent funding in May 2021 to automate poultry vaccination systems.



Market participants include

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Ourofino Saude Animal

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Virbac

Zoetis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Animal Vaccines Market Insights

4.1. Animal Vaccines - Industry snapshot

4.2. Animal Vaccines Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Outbreak of livestock diseases

4.2.1.2. Innovations in vaccine research

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Associated side effects

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Animal Vaccines Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Animal Vaccines Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Attenuated Live Vaccines

5.4. Inactivated Vaccines

5.5. Subunit Vaccines

5.6. DNA Vaccines

5.7. Recombinant Vaccines



6. Global Animal Vaccines Market, by Animal Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Poultry

6.3.1. Global Poultry Vaccines Market by Disease Type, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Infectious bronchitis

6.3.3. Avian influenza

6.3.4. Marek's disease

6.3.5. Newcastle disease

6.3.6. Salmonella

6.4. Aqua

6.4.1. Global Aqua Vaccines Market by Disease Type, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Bacterial

6.4.3. Viral

6.5. Ruminants

6.5.1. Global Ruminants Vaccines Market by Disease Type, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD)

6.5.3. Lumpy skin

6.5.4. Rotavirus

6.5.5. Coronavirus

6.5.6. Coli

6.6. Companion

6.6.1. Global Companion Vaccines Market by Disease Type, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Canine

6.6.2.1. Distemper

6.6.2.2. Kennel cough

6.6.2.3. Parvovirus

6.6.2.4. Canine herpes

6.6.2.5. Lyme disease

6.6.2.6. Rabies

6.6.3. Feline

6.6.3.1. Rhinotracheitis

6.6.3.2. Calicivirus

6.6.3.3. Coronavirus

6.6.3.4. Panleukopenia

6.6.3.5. Rabies

6.7. Swine

6.7.1. Global Swine Vaccines Market, by Disease Type, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.7.2. Swine influenza

6.7.3. Classical Swine Fever (CSF)

6.7.4. Porcine Parvovirus (PPV)

6.7.5. Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2)

6.7.6. M. Hyo

6.7.7. Actinobacillus Pleuropneumoniae

6.7.8. PRRS

6.7.9. Foot & mouth disease

6.7.10. Pseudorabies

6.7.11. PEDV (coronavirus)



7. Animal Vaccines Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Animal Vaccines Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development

