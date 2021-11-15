Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced a tender offer to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 1.375 per cent. notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1576777566) where the aforementioned notes will be offered for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 November 2021, including the outcome of the bank’s intended new issuance. The tender offer is made at a fixed price determined by a -0.30% yield.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@lucid-is.com .

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and NatWest Markets