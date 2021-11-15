Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of youth across Eastern Ontario discover their highest potential

English French

Grants awarded to more communities than ever before to support organizations in Eastern Ontario

Funding supports programs for youth, including those from underserved and equity-seeking groups

More than 40 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded in province since 2017

OTTAWA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations across Eastern Ontario that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, job skills, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 40 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Eastern Ontario since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector - will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel the region’s future.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in Eastern Ontario include:

Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across the region. This includes community grants, over 1,200 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in Ontario since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids across the country facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“As Canada continues to recover from the pandemic, empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators is critical to ensuring our country’s bright economic future for years to come. We are proud to work alongside our 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant partners across the country to help young people discover and achieve their full potential. Investing in Generation Possible today will make Canada stronger tomorrow.”

Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications



“We are thrilled to have been selected for the Ted Rogers Community Grant for Big Futures Mentoring Program. Registered Youth in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties will have access to additional resources and support to navigate one of the most pivotal times in their lives – the transition into young adulthood – post-secondary and employment. We look forward to providing stability, support and guidance as they begin to expand their knowledge of the larger world and find their unique place within it.

Arlene Coculuzzi, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties



About Rogers

For more information:

