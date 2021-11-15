Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of youth across Southwestern Ontario discover their highest potential

English French

Grants awarded to more communities than ever before to support organizations in SWO



Funding supports programs for youth, including those from underserved and equity-seeking groups

35 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded in province since 2017

KITCHENER, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations across Southwestern Ontario that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, job skills, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded 35 Ted Rogers Community Grants across Southwestern Ontario since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector - will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel the region’s future.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in Southwestern Ontario include:

Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across the region. This includes community grants, over 1,200 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in Ontario since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids across the country facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“We’re proud to invest in organizations across Southwestern Ontario that are charting a path forward for hundreds of youth in our region to help them discover their highest potential. Working alongside our Ted Rogers Community Grant partners, we are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators as they navigate school, enter the workforce and discover their possible.”

Philippe Oille, President of Southwestern Ontario Region, Rogers Communications



“Support from Rogers and other generous sponsors will allow the YMCA to continue to support young Black, Indigenous and Youth of Colour as they explore careers and transition into employment. The Youth of Tomorrow program will connect young people with local BIPOC leaders who will be role models and provide guidance through a one-day conference and a six-month mentorship opportunity. As we embark on economic and social recovery, focusing and supporting racialized youth, who have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic, is a key priority of our YMCA.”

Lily Lumsden, YMCA Hamilton Burlington Brantford



“The creation and distribution of wellness kits to SNP’s post-secondary students supports our continuous efforts to create environments that best support our learners and to mobilize Indigenous knowledge, culture and language. This grant creates another opportunity for SNP to demonstrate to our learners that we truly care about their wellbeing, success, and their contributions to community.”

Rebecca Jamieson, President/CEO of Six Nations Polytechnic



“As YMAP returns to in-person programming, the funding provided through the Ted Rogers Community Grant will assist in providing greater flexibility for the services we can offer as well as ensuring uninterrupted services for our clients during this transition. The grant will not only strengthen our academic support services but also provide invaluable professional development and networking opportunities that otherwise may not be possible. This academic and employment support is essential for successful settlement in Canada and keeping newcomer youth on track with their peers."

YMAP Team, Newcomer Youth – YMCA of Southwestern Ontario



