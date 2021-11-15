2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of Quebec youth discover their “possible”

English French

Grants supporting more communities than ever before in Quebec



Funding supports programs for youth by accompanying them on their path

More than 50 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded in the province since 2017

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations in Quebec that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, job skills, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 50 Ted Rogers Community Grants across the province since launching the program in 2017.

Deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Quebeckers, grant criteria now includes funding for programs that support youth whose education and job prospects were stalled and have been weakened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the impact of disrupted and cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in trades and health care - will be carried by this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. Accompanying youth in their path at this critical time now will, in turn, help support communities throughout the province.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in Quebec include:

Rogers is proud to support new generations with its program Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across Quebec. This includes community grants and more than 250 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in Quebec since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education.

QUOTES:

“We’re proud to invest in Quebec organizations that are charting a path forward for hundreds of youth across our province to help them discover their highest potential. Working alongside our Ted Rogers Community Grant partners, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Quebec leaders and innovators as they navigate school, enter the workforce and discover the possibilities available to them.”

Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec Region, Rogers Communications



“The Club is very privileged to have been chosen as one of the recipients of the Ted Rogers Community Donation. Over the past year, we have seen an important increase of requests for breakfast programs and the support of valued partners like Rogers, helps us move forward with our mission. This donation will allow us to continue to reach more children across the country so that they achieve their full potential."

Tommy Kulczyk, General Director of the Breakfast Club of Canada



“Alloprof is pleased to have the support of a long-standing partner like Rogers, who has allowed our organization to develop innovative educational support services. Rogers renewed commitment is excellent news and it will allow us to reach our big goal: transforming learning challenges for 800,000 students into successes.”

Sandrine Faust, General Director, Alloprof



“Thanks to Ted Rogers Community Grants, success and educational persistence have been pushed to the forefront! Education is not confined to a school’s four walls. It is not restricted to childhood or adolescence. We are the result of an education and this education is a powerful means of shaping tomorrow’s society. We should all be able to start on a level playing field and have access to the same educational opportunities so that we can all reach our full potential and find our spark.”

Mélanie Kéroack, General Director, Educaide



