Global Crossing Airlines launches major charter program to Havana with its partner Havana Air

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) and ViajeHoy, LLC, d/b/a Havana Air (“Havana Air”) are pleased to announce today that they have commenced scheduled charter service from Miami and Tampa to Havana. The initial service, granted under approval from the U.S Department of Transportation, operates six times weekly between Miami and Havana, and twice weekly between Tampa and Havana. Both GlobalX and Havana Air plan for the number of flights to increase as Cuba fully opens post-pandemic



“We are honored to be a partner of Havana Air, the largest and most experienced OFAC approved tour operator to Cuba. Our Airbus family of aircraft, especially our A321, will provide the largest number of seats and most amount of personal cargo capacity of any aircraft in this market,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

“GlobalX has shown its ability to operate on time and reliably, which is essential to operating to Cuba, since completing its certification as a US 121 flag carrier. We look forward to working very closely with them to fully develop the Havana market, first from Miami and Tampa and eventually from other gateway cities in the US,” said Mark Elias, President of Havana Air.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Havana Air

Miami-based Havana Air has over 12 years of experience in serving the Cuba travel market. Mark Elias, President/COO, has over 25 years of travel agency experience as a previous senior executive with Travel Leaders. David Nesslein, CEO, has extensive high volume, multiple location corporate experience as owner of one of the nation's largest healthcare companies. Havana Air has previously operated in excess of 35 flights a week, serving Havana, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba, Camaguey, and Santa Clara from both Miami and Tampa. They have been entrusted with such prestigious movements as the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team exhibition in Cuba, all support staff for the historic Rolling Stones concert, the film crews of Fast & Furious, and multiple Cuban artists visiting the USA. Havana Air’s highly experienced team has in-depth experience in all aspects of high-volume passenger travel, group travel, visa requirements, and U.S. documentation required for travel to Cuba. They hold long-term and invaluable relationships on the island. Havana Air is an authorized U.S. DOT Part 380 license holder as well as an OFAC General License to operate to Cuba. www.havanaair.com

