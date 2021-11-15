Little Leaves Behavioral Services Continues Expanding with the Opening of Anne Arundel County Center Serving Young Children and Their Families

Opening Marks Fifth Little Leaves Location in Maryland

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced its new location in Millersville, Maryland, is open and accepting clients. Now with five centers in the state, Little Leaves aims to provide services for even more families, deepening its commitment to serving children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

The center’s team of highly trained professionals provide evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to help young children develop and learn. The program is specifically designed for children ages 1-6 with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partners with the child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

“Expanding the number of Little Leaves’ centers and areas where we operate is critical to realizing our vision of providing high-quality therapy access in the communities where our families live,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves. “We are delighted to serve even more children in the region where we launched Little Leaves more than 10 years ago, and I am proud our team remains a trusted resource for early intervention services throughout the state.”

The new Little Leaves location, at 254 Najoles Road, Suite M, Millersville, MD 21108, provides employment opportunities for jobseekers in the community including experienced board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs). In total, the center will create more than 30 new positions and have the capacity to serve up to 24 children.

Erin Camp, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, serves as director for the Millersville center. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who has worked with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities for over 15 years, including nine of those with Little Leaves. Prior to joining Little Leaves, Camp directed ABA services in a community-based organization in Kansas City, Missouri. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. She has both her master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from the University of Florida. Camp is a member of the Association for Behavior Analysis International and the Maryland Association for Behavior Analysis. Her research has been presented at regional and national conferences and published in peer-reviewed journals.

Additional Maryland Little Leaves locations serve families in Germantown, Columbia, Silver Spring and White Marsh.

Little Leaves centers are nationally accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For information about Little Leaves’ ABA Therapy program, please visit https://littleleaves.org/millersville or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org