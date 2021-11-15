Antibody Drug Conjugates Market to Surpass US$ 11.01 Billion, Globally, by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global antibody drug conjugates market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing number of blood cancer cases, increasing number of research and development activities, and increase in product launches and approvals by market players.

Increasing number of cases of blood cancer is expected to drive the growth of global antibody drug conjugates market. For instance, according to the report of Blood Cancer U.K. 2019, Leukemia is the fifth most common cancer in the U.K., with more than 40,000 people diagnosed each year. There were around 250,000 people living with blood cancer in the U.K. One in 16 men and one in 22 women develop blood cancer at some point in their lives. Moreover, according to the same source, each year, more than 500 children under the age of 15 are diagnosed with blood cancer in UK, of these, about 400 have leukemia and about 100 have lymphoma in UK.

The increasing number of research and development activities is expected to bolster growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market. For instance, on August 11, 2020, Byondis B.V., a pharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands, announced that its first cancer patients have started treatment with the experimental antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SYD1875. The First-in-Human Dose-Escalation and Expansion Study with the Antibody-Drug Conjugate SYD1875 will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of SYD1875 in patients with 5T4-expressing locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Market players involved in product launches or product approvals are expected to drive the growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market. For instance, on October 06, 2019, Seattle Genetics, Inc., an emerging global multi-product biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), a drug-antibody conjugate (ADC) targeting CD79b that uses Seattle Genetics’ technology, Polivy was developed and will be marketed by Genentech, a member of the Roche group. It was approved in combination with bentamustine plus Rituxan (rituximab) (BR) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global antibody drug conjugates market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 27, 2020, AstraZeneca, a global and scientific biopharmaceutical company, announced that they had signed a new global development and commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Japan's second largest pharmaceutical company. The agreement is for the DS-1062, Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2)-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and potential new medicine for the treatment of multiple tumor types.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global antibody drug conjugates market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Astellas Pharma, ADC Therapeutics, Pfizer, Inc., Seagen, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., and Oxford Biotherapeutics.

Market Segmentation:

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Drug Name:

Adcetris Kadcyla Besponsa Lumoxiti Mylotarg Others



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Application :

Blood Cancer Breast Cancer Urothelial & Bladder Cancer Other Types of Cancer



Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



