Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Winter 2021 Spotlight Virtual Conference

30 Minute presenting time slots from 9am to 1pm EST November 16, 2021

Presentation times and links distributed for all presenting companies

Investors will be provided time after presentation to ask questions

Welcome all institutional and retail investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can register at https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences/ or using the company specific links below.

Virtual Agenda – Tuesday, November 16, 2021

For additional questions, contact the Diamond Equity Research conference team

conferences@diamondequityresearch.com

Disclosures: Statements in these presentations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward looking statements”. Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made and involve many risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and a particular company’s ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenues due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. The purpose of this conference and recording of event is to extend visibility for these companies and is in no way a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the respective securities. The accuracy or completeness of any material provided is not guaranteed and unless otherwise indicated, is provided by the companies themselves without Diamond Equity Research’s oversight and/or endorsement. Diamond Equity Research and/or Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth and Income Fund LP may have positions in various presenting companies and may change or update positions without notice and without regard to any presented material by company. Conference participants are reminded to do their own due diligence when researching any companies attending the investment conference or prior to making any investment decisions. Investing in micro capitalization and small capitalization securities is highly speculative with many risks, including a complete loss of one’s principal. Various companies in this press release have paid to present at our emerging growth conference and/or for research services. Specific 17b payment disclosures and Diamond Equity Research trading policy can be found on https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/disclosures/.