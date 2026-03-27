Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

New York, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology’s business, recent updates, management commentary, financial results, valuation, and risks.

The full update note is available below.

MAIA Biotechnology March 2026 Update Note



Highlights from the note include:

FY 2025 Financial Results and Strengthened Liquidity Position - MAIA Biotechnology reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting continued investment in clinical development alongside a corresponding increase in operating losses. Research and development expenses increased to $14.55 million from $10.01 million in the prior year, driven by ongoing pipeline advancement, while general and administrative expenses rose to $9.72 million from $6.95 million. As a result, loss from operations widened to $24.27 million from $16.96 million in 2024. Despite higher operating losses, net loss narrowed to $22.40 million from $23.25 million in the prior year, primarily due to favorable non-operating items. Operating cash burn totalled $18.84 million compared to $15.70 million in 2024, while year-end cash reserves stood at $8.66 million. To strengthen its balance sheet and support ongoing clinical programs, the company completed a public offering in March 2026, issuing 20.0 million shares at $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million. This capital raise materially enhances near-term funding visibility and is expected to support continued execution of its clinical strategy, including advancement of the ongoing Phase 3 study for ateganosine (THIO) and upcoming data readouts. Based on the strengthened post-financing liquidity position, we believe the company is adequately funded to advance key clinical near-term milestones, although additional capital raises may be undertaken as the development program progresses.

MAIA Biotechnology reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting continued investment in clinical development alongside a corresponding increase in operating losses. Research and development expenses increased to $14.55 million from $10.01 million in the prior year, driven by ongoing pipeline advancement, while general and administrative expenses rose to $9.72 million from $6.95 million. As a result, loss from operations widened to $24.27 million from $16.96 million in 2024. Despite higher operating losses, net loss narrowed to $22.40 million from $23.25 million in the prior year, primarily due to favorable non-operating items. Operating cash burn totalled $18.84 million compared to $15.70 million in 2024, while year-end cash reserves stood at $8.66 million. To strengthen its balance sheet and support ongoing clinical programs, the company completed a public offering in March 2026, issuing 20.0 million shares at $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million. This capital raise materially enhances near-term funding visibility and is expected to support continued execution of its clinical strategy, including advancement of the ongoing Phase 3 study for ateganosine (THIO) and upcoming data readouts. Based on the strengthened post-financing liquidity position, we believe the company is adequately funded to advance key clinical near-term milestones, although additional capital raises may be undertaken as the development program progresses. $30 Million Equity Raise Completed Through Underwritten Public Offering Led by Healthcare Investors to Fund Clinical Development and Strengthen Balance Sheet - MAIA Biotechnology completed a $30 million underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock at $1.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $30 million prior to underwriting discounts and expenses. The company also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares to cover over-allotments. Notably, the financing was structured as a straightforward common stock offering with no warrant coverage and included participation from healthcare-dedicated investors alongside existing shareholders. Net proceeds are intended to support ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the pivotal THIO-104 Phase 3 study, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. From our perspective, the successful completion of this sizeable, warrant-free financing led by sector-focused investors materially strengthens MAIA’s capital position as it advances through late-stage clinical execution and upcoming value-defining milestones.

MAIA Biotechnology completed a $30 million underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock at $1.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $30 million prior to underwriting discounts and expenses. The company also granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares to cover over-allotments. Notably, the financing was structured as a straightforward common stock offering with no warrant coverage and included participation from healthcare-dedicated investors alongside existing shareholders. Net proceeds are intended to support ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the pivotal THIO-104 Phase 3 study, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. From our perspective, the successful completion of this sizeable, warrant-free financing led by sector-focused investors materially strengthens MAIA’s capital position as it advances through late-stage clinical execution and upcoming value-defining milestones. Valuation - Building on the strengthened balance sheet and improved funding visibility, we have revisited our underlying assumptions for THIO in NSCLC. We increase our probability of success (PoS) from 25% to 35%, reflecting the program’s advancement into a pivotal Phase 3 trial, supportive efficacy signals observed in earlier studies, and regulatory momentum, including Fast Track designation. In our view, the transition into a registrational study represents the achievement of a key clinical milestone and enhances visibility into the development pathway. Incorporating these updates, we have refined our financial model to reflect the latest reported financial results, and the impact of the recent equity raise, including associated dilution. We have also shifted our expected commercialization timeline from 2027 to 2028, aligning with the anticipated duration of the Phase 3 trial and the regulatory review process. While dilution from the capital raise weighs on per-share value, this is partially offset by improved funding visibility, reduced near-term financing risk, and an increased probability of clinical success. Our discount rate remains unchanged at 13.60%. Based on these revised assumptions, alongside our updated comparable company analysis, we derive an illustrative valuation of $10.27 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit https://maiabiotech.com/



About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. for producing research materials regarding MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are made in advance of each service provided and are billed for the research services under an annual engagement agreement. As of 03/27/26, the issuer paid us $129,500 in cash compensation for research services that continue only if mutually agreed in writing by both parties. Payments were made as follows: $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 for update notes in the first year; $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the second year; $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the third year; and $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the fourth year. Research services commenced and initiation payment was made on 11/10/22. Additional compensation may be received in future years if the engagement is renewed. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research-related services as of 03/27/26. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences.This report is based on information we consider reliable, including the subject of the report. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained in this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

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