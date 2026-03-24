Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

New York, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released update note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by uCloudlink Group Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes information on uCloudlink Group Inc.’s financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.

The update note is available below.

uCloudlink Group Update Note March 2026



Highlights from the note include:

uCloudlink Announced Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results – uCloudlink reported financial results for 2025, highlighting continued revenue headwinds alongside meaningful improvements in profitability and operational efficiency. Total revenues for Q4 2025 decreased 14.6% YoY to $22.1 million, reflecting continued pressure on its business amid a challenging macro environment. Despite this, gross profit grew 2.3% to $11.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $3.1 million, signaling effective cost management and a more optimized business structure. For the full year, total revenues declined 11.1% to $81.4 million, while net income rose 38.2% to $6.3 million, underscoring the company’s focus on margin expansion and disciplined execution. Adjusted EBITDA remained steady at $7.2 million, indicating that the company’s core profitability is being maintained despite the top-line contraction. Benefiting from improved cash positioning and a strengthened balance sheet, the company is potentially well-positioned to deliver higher-quality growth through diversified revenue streams. While near-term revenue growth may remain under pressure due to external uncertainties, the company’s improving profitability, strong momentum in emerging segments, and continued product innovation provide a solid foundation for targeting long-term value creation.

uCloudlink reported financial results for 2025, highlighting continued revenue headwinds alongside meaningful improvements in profitability and operational efficiency. Total revenues for Q4 2025 decreased 14.6% YoY to $22.1 million, reflecting continued pressure on its business amid a challenging macro environment. Despite this, gross profit grew 2.3% to $11.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $3.1 million, signaling effective cost management and a more optimized business structure. For the full year, total revenues declined 11.1% to $81.4 million, while net income rose 38.2% to $6.3 million, underscoring the company’s focus on margin expansion and disciplined execution. Adjusted EBITDA remained steady at $7.2 million, indicating that the company’s core profitability is being maintained despite the top-line contraction. New Growth Engines Highlight Expansion - The GlocalMe IoT, SIM, and Life segments delivered exceptional performance in 2025, with multiple operational indicators—such as daily active users and terminals—growing by triple-digit rates. The IoT segment is particularly promising, benefiting from the rising adoption in areas such as connected vehicles and smart home security. Meanwhile, the GlocalMe SIM business, driven by eSIM solutions such as the TRIO offering, is gaining traction as consumers and operators increasingly seek flexible and cost-efficient connectivity solutions. The GlocalMe Life segment, which includes innovative consumer devices such as UniCord and RoamPlug, is also expanding, supported by new product launches and growing market awareness. Another strategic initiative is the company’s entry into the pet-tech ecosystem. Products such as PetPhone and related smart devices aim to address not only functional needs like tracking and monitoring but also emotional connectivity between pet owners and their animals, targeting differentiated market opportunities beyond traditional connectivity services. These businesses are in line with the company’s diversification strategy, targeting new monetization channels, and potentially increasing brand positioning over the long term.



The GlocalMe IoT, SIM, and Life segments delivered exceptional performance in 2025, with multiple operational indicators—such as daily active users and terminals—growing by triple-digit rates. The IoT segment is particularly promising, benefiting from the rising adoption in areas such as connected vehicles and smart home security. Meanwhile, the GlocalMe SIM business, driven by eSIM solutions such as the TRIO offering, is gaining traction as consumers and operators increasingly seek flexible and cost-efficient connectivity solutions. The GlocalMe Life segment, which includes innovative consumer devices such as UniCord and RoamPlug, is also expanding, supported by new product launches and growing market awareness. Another strategic initiative is the company’s entry into the pet-tech ecosystem. Products such as PetPhone and related smart devices aim to address not only functional needs like tracking and monitoring but also emotional connectivity between pet owners and their animals, targeting differentiated market opportunities beyond traditional connectivity services. Valuation Update – Based on the latest financial results, updated management revenue guidance and updated share count, an $8.00 per share illustrative valuation was derived, which is contingent on the company maintaining its successful execution. Our valuation is based on a blended approach combining a discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology and comparable company analysis. For the comparable company analysis, we benchmark uCloudlink Group Inc. against publicly listed mobile data connectivity service and cloud computing businesses, applying an EV/Sales multiple to trailing revenue to derive an implied enterprise value. For the DCF, we apply a discount rate of 7.0% and a terminal growth rate of 3.0%

About uCloudlink Group Inc.

uCloudlink operates as an innovative mobile technology company that offers the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace to users globally, with aggregated mobile data allowances from over 392 MNOs (mobile network operator) globally. Leveraging its integral cloud SIM technology, it allows users to enjoy a smooth mobile connectivity experience without limitation to one MNO. uCloudlink was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit https://ucloudlink.gcs-web.com.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by uCloudlink Group Inc. for producing research materials regarding uCloudlink Group Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 03/24/26 the issuer had paid us $175,000 for our research services, consisting of $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 for six update notes in the first year of coverage and $35,000 in the second, third, fourth and fifth year of coverage for update notes during the term, which commenced 06/01/2021 and is renewable annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 03/24/26. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report is based on information we consider reliable, including the subject of the report. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained in this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for uCloudlink Group Inc. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

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