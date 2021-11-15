Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of Prairie youth discover their highest potential

English French

Grants awarded to more communities than ever before to support Prairie organizations

Funding supports programs for youth, including those from underserved and equity-seeking groups

More than 80 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded across Prairie provinces since 2017

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 80 Ted Rogers Community Grants across the Prairie provinces since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector - will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel the Prairies’ future.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in the Prairies include:

Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across the Prairies. This includes community grants, over 300 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in the Prairies since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids across the country facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“We are proud to invest in organizations across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan that are charting a path forward for hundreds of youth in our communities to help them discover their highest potential. Working alongside our Ted Rogers Community Grant partners, we are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators as they navigate school, enter the workforce and discover their possible.”

Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta & Prairies Region, Rogers Communications



“Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association (CIWA) is grateful to receive a Ted Rogers Community Grant in support of CIWA’s Pathways to Success for Immigrant Youth project. The project supports immigrant girls between the ages of 14 to 21 to develop much needed skills that enables them to embark on their post-secondary studies or participate in skills training or non-traditional learning opportunities. We believe that when young people feel inspired and empowered, they are motivated to seek out and pursue growth opportunities that ensure career readiness and success.”

Eva Szasz-Redmond, Director of Programs, Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association



“We are so grateful for this Ted Rogers Community Grant, which has allowed the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan to create a scholarship program for young people with incarcerated parents. This will allow youth to pursue dreams of furthering their education, taking on job training and development opportunities, and participating in meaningful life experiences. The grant has given us the solid base needed to create an important support for youth in need, helping ensure they break the cycle of incarceration.”

Blair Roberts, Communications Officer, John Howard Society of Saskatchewan



“This Ted Rogers Community Grant will support the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba’s (IRCOM) Homework and Education for Youth (HEY) program. In addition to homework and academic support, HEY also integrates Employment and Leadership training, Peer Support, and Book Club, weekly into regular HEY programming to holistically support newcomer refugee youth during critical hours after school. At IRCOM, we believe that in order for youth to be lifelong learners, they need to be supported not just academically, but also across all areas of socioemotional needs.”

Seeba Wahabi, Teacher & School Liaison, Homework and Education for Youth, Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba



