Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2021-11-29.





ISIN SE0014824280 SE0014824330 SE0013926862 SE0014823902 SE0013929858 SE0011423375 SE0015664271 SE0015498969 SE0015236674 SE0015483698 SE0014820072 SE0015236666 SE0004580199 SE0005039518 SE0014448387 SE0014439329 SE0010358812 SE0012314821 SE0014810172 SE0014810297 SE0013529757 SE0014820049 SE0005039468 SE0013537131 SE0004580371 SE0011171685 SE0013926409 SE0014441184 SE0014823951 SE0014823969 SE0014825519 SE0015483706

