Delisting of Certificates

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2021-11-29.


ISIN
SE0014824280
SE0014824330
SE0013926862
SE0014823902
SE0013929858
SE0011423375
SE0015664271
SE0015498969
SE0015236674
SE0015483698
SE0014820072
SE0015236666
SE0004580199
SE0005039518
SE0014448387
SE0014439329
SE0010358812
SE0012314821
SE0014810172
SE0014810297
SE0013529757
SE0014820049
SE0005039468
SE0013537131
SE0004580371
SE0011171685
SE0013926409
SE0014441184
SE0014823951
SE0014823969
SE0014825519
SE0015483706

