Delisting of Certificates

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low NAV (Net Asset Value). Last trading day is set to 2021-11-29.
|ISIN
|SE0014824280
|SE0014824330
|SE0013926862
|SE0014823902
|SE0013929858
|SE0011423375
|SE0015664271
|SE0015498969
|SE0015236674
|SE0015483698
|SE0014820072
|SE0015236666
|SE0004580199
|SE0005039518
|SE0014448387
|SE0014439329
|SE0010358812
|SE0012314821
|SE0014810172
|SE0014810297
|SE0013529757
|SE0014820049
|SE0005039468
|SE0013537131
|SE0004580371
|SE0011171685
|SE0013926409
|SE0014441184
|SE0014823951
|SE0014823969
|SE0014825519
|SE0015483706
Attachment