Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 2,282.7 Million by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 861.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market:

Key trend of the market includes increasing acquisitions and focus on expansion approaches such as product approvals are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced completion of previously announced acquisition of Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company, in January 2019. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. supplements ciraparantag drug to its development range, through this acquisition. Ciraparantag is being developed as a single-dose, ready-to-use solution for use in patients receiving novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) or low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) when anticoagulant reversal drug is required for emergency surgery, critical procedures, or due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.

Ciraparantag works by binding to and inhibiting the effects of NOACs such as Xarelto (rivaroxaban), Eliquis (apixaban), and Savaysa (edoxaban), as well as the LMWH Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection), restoring normal clot formation. Ciraparantag has approved Fast Track review status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is protected by a composition of matter patent until 2034.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in bleeding disorders is increasing the demand for anticoagulants, thus projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, bleeding problems can be hereditary or nonheritable. Other diseases that can cause bleeding problems include HIV, anaemia, leukaemia, cirrhosis of the liver, and vitamin K insufficiency. Anemia, the most prevalent blood condition, affects more than three million individuals in the U.S., according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. For instance, in the year 2021, as per the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), new cases are expected to diagnosed with leukemia is approximately 61,090.

Among product type, idarucizumab segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market over the forecast period. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals idarucizumab was authorized as an anticoagulant reversal medication for individuals taking Pradaxa after emergency surgery or life-threatening bleeding. The availability of these anticoagulation reversal medicines, doctors and patients are more confident in adopting such therapeutic options, increasing demand for anticoagulant reversal therapies, therefore boosting the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs. Hence owing to these factors, the idarucizumab segment is expected to witness highest growth during forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, hospital pharmacy segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals are the primary diagnostic and treatment sites for various forms of bleeding problems. The segment is also being driven by uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations is one of the factor which is boosting the market growth.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to constitute the dominant position in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the availability of direct reimbursement policies and the accessibility of innovative healthcare arrangement in the region. For instance, in 2019, as per to the American Heart Association, every 40 seconds, an American will have a coronary events and myocardial infarction are projected to occur in around 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market include Portola Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL Behring, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Octapharma AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mundipharma International Limited, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Product Type: Idarucizumab Protamine Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Phytonadione Andexanet Alfa Others



Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market, By Region North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



