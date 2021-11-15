Roth Capital Partners to Virtually Host 10th Annual Roth Technology Event

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Rot h Capital Partners Capital Partners (Roth), a full-service investment bank renowned for serving emerging growth companies, today announces that it will host the 10 th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 17-18, 2021.

This event will provide investors with the opportunity to virtually meet with executive management teams from more than 75 private and public sector companies operating within the Technology sub-sectors. Meetings will consist of 40-minute management-investor video meetings to provide Roth clients with extensive interaction to gain in-depth insights into each company.

“We have always focused our conferences on enabling participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with a wide variety of investors,” comments Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners. “Technology, in its various forms, has become increasingly widespread in our daily lives. The 10th Annual Roth Technology conference will provide our Analyst-picked list of small and mid-cap companies the opportunity to share insights and provide operational updates to the host of institutional investors that will be in attendance.”

Roth’s Technology Senior Research Analysts that will be participating throughout the multi-day event include Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA, and Scott Searle, CFA.

This event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. For more information and registration, please see www.roth.com/techagtechvirtual , or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com .

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 180 transactions for its technology clients, with total transaction value of over $10.3 Billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 11/09/2021)

Participating Companies Include:

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY)

AEye, Inc. (LIDR)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)

Aterian, Inc. (ATER)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)

CareCloud, Inc. (MTBC)

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Digi International Inc. (DGII)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)

eGain Corporation (EGAN)

Energous Corporation (WATT)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

FalconStor Software, Inc. (FALC)

FuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Innovid/ Ion Acquisition 2 (IACB)

Inseego Corp. (INSG)

Knowles Corporation (KN)

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG)

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Logiq, Inc. (LGIQ)

Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Motorsport Games, Inc. (MSGM)

Netlist, Inc. (NLST)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP)

NowVertical Group (TSXV:NOW)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)

Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)

PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH)

Propel Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PHL)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT)

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)

Tinybeans (ASX:TNY)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT)

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)

Veritone, Inc. (VERI)

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI)

Well Health Technologies Corp (TSX:WELL)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)



Sponsors

KPMG

Morrison Foerster

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

