Cooperative of American Physicians Announces Retirement of Deidri Hoppe from CAP Physicians Insurance Agency; Vice President Michael Dyse Named as Successor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced that after 10 years of service to CAP members, Deidri (Dee) Hoppe, President and CEO, CAP Physicians Insurance Agency, Inc. (CAP Agency) will retire at the end of December. Ms. Hoppe will be succeeded by Michael Dyse, who is currently Vice President, CAP Agency.



Ms. Hoppe joined CAP in 2011 and previously held the position of Vice President, overseeing the property casualty insurance division for CAP Agency. She was promoted to President and CEO, CAP Agency in 2016. Prior to joining CAP Agency, Ms. Hoppe served as Vice President of Property Casualty for AIG insurance company and Director of Consulting at Aon Risk Management, overseeing 20 consultants in five different Aon offices.

“Dee has been a strong and effective leader, instrumental in the growth of all lines of the CAP Agency,” says CAP Chief Executive Officer Sarah Scher. “Her use of technology to build the agency and the fact that she delivered almost $3 million in dividends to the CAP enterprise from the agency are particularly noteworthy. We will miss her and wish her much happiness in her retirement.”

Michael Dyse will take the reins as President, CAP Agency effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Dyse has worked at CAP since 2014. Before moving to the Agency as Vice President earlier this year, Michael served as Assistant Vice President, CAP Membership Services, where he managed the largest groups and accounts across the CAP enterprise. Mr. Dyse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Claremont McKenna College, with honors. He has extensive industry experience, handling multiple lines of insurance at various organizations prior to joining CAP, including Answer Financial/CalFed Insurance Agency, 21st Century Insurance, and American Fidelity.

Said Ms. Scher, “With Michael’s extensive background, strong work ethic, and excellent interpersonal skills, he is sure to build upon the success of an already thriving agency. Michael has been working with the agency as he transitions into his new position, and we are excited about the innovative thinking he has already demonstrated.”

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers medical professional liability protection to some 12,000 of California's finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust. In 2013, CAP organized CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, to bring liability insurance coverage to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and large medical groups. Based in Los Angeles, CAP also has offices in San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California.

