SOITEC PUBLISHES ITS SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Enabling major technological changes towards a more connected, more energy efficient and more intelligent world, Soitec is fully committed to a sustainable development

The publication of the new sustainability report follows the adoption of the corporate purpose by its shareholders and its inclusion in the company's by-laws

Illustrated with quantified targets and achievements, the document lays out Soitec's ambitious commitments to preserve the environment, promote its inclusive social policy and enhance its societal impact

Bernin (Grenoble), France, November 15th, 2021 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces today the release of its new Sustainability Report. The report presents Soitec’s achievements for the year 2020-2021 and its CSR commitments which support its strategic roadmap until 2026.

Soitec`s engagements reflect its corporate purpose enshrined in its by-laws: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences.”

Through its commitments, Soitec takes action for 12 of the 17 sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations. They are built on three pillars:

Drive the transition to a sustainable economy through innovation and operations , which brings together commitments to reconcile electronic performance and energy efficiency through sustainable innovation. Objectives and achievements towards acting on climate change have been assessed with and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative; Soitec also commits to ambitious targets for responsible water management and the preservation of biodiversity;



, which brings together commitments to reconcile electronic performance and energy efficiency through sustainable innovation. Objectives and achievements towards acting on climate change have been assessed with and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative; Soitec also commits to ambitious targets for responsible water management and the preservation of biodiversity; Leverage our inclusive and inspiring company culture, which is based on commitments towards attractiveness and talent development, by promoting an inclusive work environment that addresses gender issues with ambitious objectives, including LGBTQIA+ matters, as well as health and safety in the workplace.

- Act to become a role model for a better society: Soitec is committed to responsible sourcing to co-build a more sustainable future with its suppliers; Soitec is also committed to local communities and young people, in particular to nourish the dynamism of the regions where it operates; finally, Soitec is committed to conduct its business in an ethical and responsible manner.

“When we consider that 80% of the world’s population uses our Smart Cut™ technology in major applications for communication, connectivity, and mobility, and when we calculate the energy consumption that our products help to avoid while advancing healthcare, education and low-carbon mobility, we gain a sense of our role and the immense responsibility that lies on our shoulders,” says Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec. “That is why we are determined to make sustainability one of the pillars on which our medium-term strategic vision is built.”

“Corporate social responsibility has always been key to our thinking,” adds Pascal Lobry, Executive Vice President People & Sustainability. “Backed by a corporate purpose that is now enshrined in our by-laws, we are taking CSR a step further. Describing ourselves as ´innovative soil´ refers to our immense responsibility to facilitate numerous technological advances in the fields of communication, mobility and intelligence in smart devices – all combined with outstanding energy sobriety. It also reflects our environmental commitments and the social pact that binds us to the people who contribute to our actions, in our different entities, our territories, alongside our partners and suppliers.”

Download the sustainability report here .

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the production of innovative semiconductor materials. The company leverages its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents, the company pursues a strategy of disruptive innovation to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN .

