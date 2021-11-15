Appointments within SCOR Investment Partners





SCOR Investment Partners SE (“SCOR IP”), the SCOR Group’s asset management company, announces changes within its leadership team to support the next phase of its development and accelerate the growth of its third-party asset management activity.



Fabrice Rossary, previously Chief Investment Officer of SCOR IP, is appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR IP. He succeeds François de Varenne, who becomes Chairman of SCOR IP’s Supervisory Board in his capacity as SCOR Group Executive Committee member in charge of Investments, Transformation, Technology and Group Corporate Finance.



The following appointments have been made within the SCOR IP management board:



Louis Bourrousse , previously Head of Investment Business Performance for SCOR Global Investments, is appointed Head of Business Development. He will oversee sales and marketing as well as distribution partnerships.

, previously Head of Investment Business Performance for SCOR Global Investments, is appointed Head of Business Development. He will oversee sales and marketing as well as distribution partnerships. Marie-Suzanne Mazelier, previously Head of Aggregate, is appointed Chief Investment Officer. She will oversee all of SCOR IP’s portfolio management teams, including the fixed income, corporate loans, infrastructure, real estate, insurance linked securities, fund selection and sustainability teams. The following members of SCOR IP’s management board will continue to serve in their current capacities:



Benjamin Ayache , Chief Operating Officer.

, Chief Operating Officer. Eric Talleux, Chief Risk Officer. The following appointments have also been made within the company:



Thibaut Lameyse , previously Strategic Investments Manager for SCOR Global Investments, is appointed General Secretary of SCOR IP, reporting to Fabrice Rossary.

, previously Strategic Investments Manager for SCOR Global Investments, is appointed General Secretary of SCOR IP, reporting to Fabrice Rossary. Alexandre Stoessel , previously Head of High Yield, is appointed Head of Fixed Income, reporting to Marie-Suzanne Mazelier. He will oversee all fixed income asset classes including government bonds, covered bonds, Agency MBS, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds.

, previously Head of High Yield, is appointed Head of Fixed Income, reporting to Marie-Suzanne Mazelier. He will oversee all fixed income asset classes including government bonds, covered bonds, Agency MBS, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds. Sophie Duclos-Grenet, previously Head of Legal, Loans, is appointed Head of Fund Selection, reporting to Marie-Suzanne Mazelier.



François de Varenne, member of the SCOR SE Executive Committee, comments: “These appointments, all internal promotions, bear witness to the deep talent pool we have assembled at SCOR IP. Since its inception in 2008, we have developed a successful business model combining the management of SCOR’s investment portfolio and investment strategies open to third-party investors, leveraging on our ambition to finance the sustainable development of societies together. I have every confidence in Fabrice and the new leadership team to accelerate the development of SCOR IP’s asset management franchise while ensuring management continuity.”



These changes will be effective upon receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals.







Fabrice Rossary joined SCOR Investment Partners in 2009 as Head of Credit and was promoted to Chief Investment Officer in April 2011. Previously he was Head of Investment Grade Credit at Fortis Investment. He started his career in 1997 at Finacor-Monecor in London. Fabrice holds a Master’s degree in Banking and Financial Techniques from the Paris II Panthéon-Assas University. He is a CFA charterholder.







Louis Bourrousse joined SCOR in 2013 as Head of Strategy & Development at SCOR Global Investments, before being promoted to Head of Strategic Planning & Investments in 2017 and Head of Investment Business Performance in 2019. He started his career in 2006 as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions at Oddo BHF and Nomura. Louis is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from ENSAE ParisTech.







Marie-Suzanne Mazelier joined SCOR Investment Partners in March 2015 as Head of Aggregate. From 2013 to 2015 she worked at Amundi, where she headed asset allocation and monitored investments for insurance companies. She started her career as Aggregate Portfolio Manager and Head of Inflation Strategy at BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Marie-Suzanne is a graduate of ESSEC Business School and holds a Master’s degree in Economics, Mathematics and Econometrics from Paris II University.







Thibaut Lameyse joined SCOR in 2015 as an IFRS Specialist. He was subsequently promoted to Strategic Investment Manager at SCOR Global Investments. He started his career in 2011 as a financial auditor at EY. Thibaut is a graduate of ESSCA and holds a Master’s degree from DSCG.







Alexandre Stoessel joined SCOR Investment Partners in 2009 as Senior Credit Portfolio Manager. He was promoted to Head of Credit in April 2011 and to Head of High Yield, Convertibles & Alternatives in February 2019. Previously, he was Head of Credit Arbitrage strategies at ADI. He started his career in 1996 as a front office developer at Société Générale Capital Markets. Alexandre is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Informatique et Mathématiques Appliquées de Grenoble (ENSIMAG).







Sophie Duclos-Grenet joined SCOR Investment Partners in May 2014 as a Legal Officer to support the investment team. She began her career at Banque Worms in 2000 before joining ABN AMRO and Natixis. Sophie holds a Master’s in Business Law from the Law school of Aix-en-Provence University and a postgraduate degree in International Business Law from Paris V University, as well as an LL.M. in International Business and Trade from Fordham University in New York.







About SCOR Investment Partners



SCOR Investment Partners: financing the sustainable development of societies, together.



SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des marchés financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around five management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Real Estate and Insurance-Linked Securities. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 5.3 billion as of June 30, 2021. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 16.1 billion (including SCOR Investment Partners UK Ltd’s AUM and undrawn commitments).



