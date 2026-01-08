Press release

8 January 2026 - N° 01





SCOR Global Reinsurance Ireland dac becomes

SCOR Global Reinsurance France SA

SCOR announces it has successfully completed the cross-border conversion of its Irish subsidiary SGRI (SCOR Global Reinsurance Ireland dac), which has become, on 8 January 2026, a French company named SGRF (SCOR Global Reinsurance France SA), supervised by the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de resolution (ACPR). All assets and liabilities of SGRI remain those of SGRF and there is no change for its counterparties. SGRF is now located at SCOR Headquarters at 5, Avenue Kléber in Paris 16.

The relocation of this entity reflects Forward 2026’s commitment to simplifying the Group’s structure and enhancing efficiency.

