Yamaha Bicycles Funds Santa Barbara’s First All Kids Bike Program

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, Yamaha Bicycles sponsored Ride Santa Barbara 100, the premier century bike ride on California’s Central Coast. Though its sponsorship of the event’s Electric Bike category, Yamaha also donated $5,000 to provide the city of Santa Barbara, California with its first All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program. Students at the recipient school, Harding University Partnership School, will receive bikes in early December 2021.



“Yamaha has been the pioneer in e-Bikes for more than two decades,” said Rob Trester, who leads the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “Through our involvement with RideSB100, we enjoyed connecting with cyclists and seeing how many of them are embracing power assist bikes for recreation and fitness.”

At the event on October 23, Yamaha presented RideSB100’s e-Bike class, open to all class one and class three power assist bicycles, and provided demo opportunities for riders interested in trying a Yamaha bicycle on the course or at the event expo. A number of RideSB100 cyclists borrowed Yamaha e-Bikes for the 34-mile and 100-km routes. During the podium ceremonies at the end of the day, Yamaha presented Harding University Partnership School with a $5,000 check to bring the All Kids Bike program to Santa Barbara for the first time.

“Santa Barbara is home to an amazing cycling community, and we wanted to help bring something special that will grow for years to come,” said Drew Engelmann, Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle Sales and Marketing Manager. “Yamaha is all about getting people outdoors and making memories. It’s startling that 70 percent of kids in the US won’t ride a bike this year, so we’re happy to know that we’re going to help give more kids a chance to learn a valuable skill, build confidence, and possibly come ride with us someday!”

The All Kids Bike program is a national movement led by the nonprofit Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations. Developed to be a plug-and-play program for public schools that aligns with SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards, the All Kids Bike program includes an eight-lesson Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Curriculum, teacher training and certification, and a five-year support plan. The All Kids Bike program is now in 350 schools in 45 states, with another 50 schools currently in training that will have the program by the end of the year.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

Follow Yamaha Bicycles for more information, photos and videos at www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles, www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles, www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

