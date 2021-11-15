Organic Remedies Surpasses Wreaths Across America Campaign Goal; Sponsoring Wreaths To Honor Fallen Heroes

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in southcentral Pennsylvania, is proud to announce it has surpassed its goal in sponsoring 1000 wreaths to honor veterans laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. As a corporate sponsor of Wreaths Across America, Organic Remedies has been raising funds since Sept. 2021 to sponsor wreaths so that every veteran at the cemetery is remembered and honored for his/her sacrifice for our country.



Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission of remembering fallen U.S. veterans, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom.

Organic Remedies CEO Mark Toigo said, “Our team has been passionate and actively engaged in raising funds to support this worthy cause. We are proud to be a part of this tribute to all who have served in this country’s past, regardless of faith, gender or race, so that we may prosper today. We at Organic Remedies are behind many missions including mental health, cancer and veteran support. We feel our participation supporting Wreaths Across America is a civilized contribution towards our country, community and beyond.”

The company has been raising funds through a grassroots campaign, including emails and calls to donors. The organization is also collecting donations at its three dispensaries, located in Enola, York and Chambersburg, PA. In addition, Organic Remedies is offering to contribute a portion of the proceeds of its new product line of Nano-Emulsion Capsules.

While online donations for sponsoring wreaths for the Indiantown Gap cemetery have exceeded the company’s goal of sponsoring 1000 wreaths, Toigo said the campaign is not over yet, and the team will continue to push for donations as the Dec. 1 deadline approaches.

“There are more than 44,500 veterans buried at Indiantown Gap, and many more wreaths are needed so that every grave has a remembrance wreath this holiday season. We hope to continue to narrow the gap and encourage everyone to give to this cause in the next two weeks,” said Toigo.

National Wreaths Across America day is designated as Saturday, Dec. 18 at 12:00 p.m. Volunteers will gather at Indiantown Gap for an impactful ceremony to honor the fallen, after which the sponsored live wreaths will be placed at each grave. The fallen hero’s name will be stated aloud in a moment of remembrance. The public is invited to this memorable event.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

