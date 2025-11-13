Organic Remedies Donates $100,000 to Support Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, has raised $100,000 to support the Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. PA CASA is a state-wide nonprofit whose mission is to grow, strengthen, and unite local CASA programs so they can ensure the overall safety, well-being, and forever home of every child who has been impacted by abuse and neglect in Pennsylvania. Through supporting the existing network of affiliated local CASA programs, building new CASA programs, as well as providing training, technical assistance, and continuous quality improvement, PA CASA improves outcomes for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

The company’s fourth annual fundraising golf tournament, held Sept. 5 at the Carlisle Country Club, raised funds through golf registrations and other golf activities. More than 100 golfers, including business partners and other medical marijuana industry representatives, participated in the golf outing to raise funds for PA CASA. This year’s contribution of $100,000 surpassed the amount raised last year by more than $20,000. The donation was presented to the organization Nov. 12 at Carlisle Country Club, Carlisle, Pa.

"Every child deserves a safe, nurturing home—free from fear, hunger, and abuse. At Organic Remedies, we are proud to support PA CASA in their vital work to protect vulnerable children and provide them with the opportunity for a brighter future. We hope our contribution will help expand training and develop new programs that ensure more children can find safe, permanent homes,” said Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies.

“We are deeply grateful to Organic Remedies for their generous contribution in support of our mission: to grow, strengthen, and unite local CASA programs so they can ensure the safety, well-being, and permanent homes for every abused or neglected child in Pennsylvania,” said Jennifer DeBalko, CEO and President of PA Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. “With 21 local programs serving 32 counties, there is still much work to be done. This donation will significantly enhance our training efforts and help us develop new programs across the state. Thank you, Organic Remedies, for standing with us.”

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, and York.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/229a57b4-176c-4e57-835c-2e238b215736