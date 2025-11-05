Organic Remedies Partners With Sentinel Earth to Expand Environmental Commitment

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, the premier Pennsylvania-based producer and provider of medical marijuana therapies, has announced a new partnership with Sentinel Earth, a Swiss-based climate solutions leader. Building on its status as a carbon neutral company, Organic Remedies is now extending its leadership beyond state borders through support for high-impact global projects.

From Local Leadership to Global Action

Organic Remedies has long been committed to environmental responsibility, with initiatives including rainwater recycling, pesticide free cultivation, recyclable packaging, and on-site CO₂ recapture for plant health. By working with Sentinel Earth, the company is extending this commitment globally through projects that align with the same values that guide its operations.

Organic Remedies’ leadership expressed pride in the renewed commitment. “Achieving and maintaining carbon neutrality is a core part of our responsibility as a company rooted in nature,” said Eric Hauser, President at Organic Remedies. “Through our partnership with Sentinel Earth, we’re proud to extend that commitment beyond our home state, ensuring that our sustainability initiatives make a positive impact on communities and ecosystems around the world.”

Shared Vision, Strong Partnership

Through its partnership with Sentinel Earth, Organic Remedies is offsetting the emissions it cannot eliminate with the purchase of carbon credits that support two powerful environmental projects.

Zak Lake, Head of Partnerships at Sentinel Earth, said "We chose these projects because we wanted them to reflect the same elements that help every Organic Remedies plant grow— water, sunlight, healthy earth, and people who care for them. That balance of nature and nurture is at the heart of their business and now, their climate impact too."

Projects Making a Measurable Difference

Clean Water Access in Cambodia

Through the distribution of household water filtration systems, this initiative has provided over half a million people with safe, affordable drinking water. Families no longer need to burn wood or biomass to boil water, which has reduced deforestation, improved air quality, and lowered household expenses. The project improves public health, creates new opportunities for women and girls, and contributes to over four UN Sustainable Development Goals, including health, clean water, gender equality, and climate action.

Rainforest Protection in Brazil

The Russas REDD+ Project in Acre, Brazil, protects 41,976 hectares of rainforest, preventing deforestation and avoiding millions of tonnes of CO₂ emissions. The project protects habitat for endangered species including scarlet macaws, freshwater dolphins, and howler monkeys. It also provides conservation payments to local families, supports education and healthcare, and empowers women through entrepreneurship programs. It delivers outcomes aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action, Life on Land, and No Poverty.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. OR is advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are located in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh (Ross Township), and York, PA.

About Sentinel Earth

Sentinel Earth is a Swiss-based global project developer pioneering high-integrity climate solutions across Europe, MENA, the United States, and Asia. The company scales climate action by developing projects from the ground up, combining innovation, technology, and rigorous standards to deliver measurable impact. In addition to its development work, Sentinel Earth partners with organizations to design and implement sustainability strategies, source tailored environmental products and navigate evolving regulatory landscapes. With deep expertise in climate finance and market insights, Sentinel Earth ensures its partners achieve their net zero goals while contributing to a resilient global future.

