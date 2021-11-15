Aziyo Biologics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Event: 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings

Date: Members of the management team will be participating in investor meetings on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A pre-recorded Fireside Chat will be available beginning Monday, November 22nd at 7:00AM PT / 10:00AM ET on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

