iPower Enters Into $25 Million Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase

DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, has entered into a three-year $25 million secured revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The credit facility also provides an accordion feature to borrow an additional $25 million for a total of up to $50 million.



“This new credit facility is an important component of our capital structure as it provides us with the flexibility to fund our growth and execute on our strategic initiatives,” said iPower CEO Lawrence Tan. “With a strengthened balance sheet, we look forward to bolstering our product research and merchandising expertise to launch new in-house SKUs, including our own nutrients brand, as well as various next-gen product design initiatives that incorporate smart functionality and sensory capabilities.”

Borrowings under the new secured credit facility bear interest at LIBOR plus 2.0%-2.25%, subject to availability based primarily on iPower’s eligible accounts receivable and inventory.

Additional details regarding iPower’s credit agreement can be found on the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories in the United States. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. All orders are fulfilled from its two fulfillment centers in Southern California. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

