FDA Approved TROP2 Antibody Market Opportunity Market Forecast Report 2026

Delhi, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delhi, India: Global TROP2 Antibody Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis and Data Highlights:

Global TROP2 Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 4 Billion

Market and Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 1 Drugs

Approved TROP2 Antibody Patent, Price and Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2026

Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) is a novel class of immunotherapy which comprises of cytotoxic agent attached to monoclonal antibody that target a specific tumor associated antigen. Since the approval of first antibody drug conjugate, this drug class is becoming increasingly prominent in the field of cancer. The conventional chemotherapy is intended to kill the rapidly diving cells. However, in doing so, these agents can also act on several normal cells, thus producing side effects. The novel antibody drug conjugates are designed to overcome the systemic toxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs, thus increasing the efficacy of treatment.

Recently in 2020, Trodelvy developed by Gilead Science has gained entry into the market. The drug belongs to the class of antibody drug conjugate and is directed towards trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2). Genomic studies have revealed high expression of Trop2 in several cancers including triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colon cancer, prostate, gastric, and urothelial cancers. The novel drug Trodelvy is indicated for the for the management for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Triple negative breast cancer is highly aggressive form of cancer and generally lacks the availability of novel targeted drugs due to absence of targetable receptors on the surface. The entry of Trodelvy is expected to show high penetration rates in this segment owing to increase in prevalence of triple negative breast cancer and high medical needs for effective targeted therapies. Studies have demonstrated that the administration of Trodelvy significantly improved the survival rate, progression free survival, and overall response rate in comparison to chemotherapy. Owing to its specificity towards cancer cell, it is associated with minimal side effects such as anemia, decreased appetite, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and rash.

Apart from triple negative breast cancer, researchers are also evaluating the role of drug in targeting other cancers including hormone receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, endometrial carcinoma, urothelial cancer, glioblastoma and hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, to tackle the multifactorial nature of cancer researchers are also evaluating the role of Trodelvy in combination with other cancer regimens which may have synergistic effect, thus enhancing efficacy.

Presently, Trodelvy is the only approved Trop-2 targeting drug. The rapid approval of drug associated with robust sales in market has surged further research and development in this sector. Several potential drugs including DS-1062a, RN927C, BAT8003, SKB264, and JS108 are present in clinical trials and have shown promising results. As per our report, it is analyzed that the coming year will witness rapid number of product launches which will further drive the growth of market. Apart from this, several pharmaceutical giants have entered into collocation or partnerships to drive the research and development in this sector. For instance, Sorrento partnered with Escugen Biotechnology to evaluate recombinant humanized anti-Trop2 Mab-SN38 Conjugate. Other players working in market are Daiichi Sankyo, Immunomedics, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and BioThera Solution.

The global Trop2 targeted therapy market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2026. The market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer and burgeoning geriatric population which are at higher risk of acquiring disease. Rising awareness about the current therapies, the presence of major players, and significant research and development expenditure makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of share. In addition, development of favorable reimbursement policies by US government also drives the growth of regional market.

