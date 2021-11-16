Marquee eGain Client Bags KM World Reality Award for 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that BT Consumer, one of its marquee clients, was selected for the KM Reality Award at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021.



Bestowed by KMWorld Magazine, the KM Reality Award recognizes an organization in which knowledge management is a positive reality, not just rhetoric. The award recipient should have demonstrated leadership in the implementation of knowledge management practices and processes, realizing measurable business benefits. To be considered for the award, the knowledge management program must have been in place for at least one year, received support from senior management, and defined metrics to evaluate the initiative and its impact on organizational goals.

BT Consumer is one of the world's leading communications services companies, serving more than 30 million customers with more than 600 stores. With its three brands, BT, EE, and Plusnet, BT Consumer is the largest provider of mobile and fixed broadband communications services in the U.K.

